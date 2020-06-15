Transactions during 8 - 12 June
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 8 - 12 June:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,934,834
|1,624,388,214
|8 June 2020
|13,418
|925.24
|12,414,878
|9 June 2020
|30,000
|910.31
|27,309,279
|10 June 2020
|20,000
|904.77
|18,095,446
|11 June 2020
|9,986
|879.70
|8,784,716
|12 June 2020
|8,000
|872.75
|6,981,999
|Total, 8 – 12 June 2020
|81,404
|73,586,318
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 12 June 2020*
|35,438
|903.96
|32,034,690
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,051,676
|1,730,009,222
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,209,803 own B shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
