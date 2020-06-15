Transactions during 8 - 12 June



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 8 - 12 June:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,934,834 1,624,388,214 8 June 2020 13,418 925.24 12,414,878 9 June 2020 30,000 910.31 27,309,279 10 June 2020 20,000 904.77 18,095,446 11 June 2020 9,986 879.70 8,784,716 12 June 2020 8,000 872.75 6,981,999 Total, 8 – 12 June 2020 81,404 73,586,318 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 12 June 2020* 35,438 903.96 32,034,690 Accumulated under the programme 2,051,676 1,730,009,222 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,209,803 own B shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

