The global 5G network slicing market will reach $17.88 billion by 2030, growing by 40.9% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.



The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



Highlighted with 90 tables and 80 figures, this 160-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G network slicing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G network slicing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Spectrum Band, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Hardware

Antenna Tuners

Switches

Filters & Duplexers

Phase Shifters

Other Components

Solution

Cloud Radio Access Network (CRAN)

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on spectrum band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

High Bands (> 24 GHz)

Mid Bands (6-24 GHz)

Low Bands (< 6 GHz)

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Connected Vehicles

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities

Energy & Utilities

Public Safety and Surveillance

Defense and Military

Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise

Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Spectrum Band, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G network slicing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NTT DOCOMO Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

ZTE Corporation

