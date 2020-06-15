Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type, Frequency Band (High-band, Mid-band, Low-band), Application, End User (Residential, Enterprises, Government), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G devices market will reach $45.96 billion by 2030, growing by 37.8% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19. The shipment is expected to advance to 666.2 million units in 2030 driven by the fast-growing 5G subscribers and users.



The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



Highlighted with 92 tables and 114 figures, this 191-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Frequency Band, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smartphones

Tablets

5G Hotspot Devices

Wearable Devices

Based on Frequency Band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

High-band (mmWave)

Mid-band (sub 6 Gz)

Low-band (sub 1 Gz)

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Residential

Enterprises

Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue & unit shipment are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G devices market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Analog Devices

Cavium

China Mobile

Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

Korea Telecom

Leapfrog 5G Devices

MACOM

Mediatek

NEC

Nokia

Qorvo

Samsung

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications

ZTE

