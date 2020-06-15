New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BCG Vaccine Market (By Drug Type, End Use, Usage & Application): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914485/?utm_source=GNW

The key trends that are expected to be faced by the market are declining targeted incidence rate of tuberculosis and decreasing targeted mortality of tuberculosis. The limited impact of BCG vaccine on adults is expected to impose a challenge on the global BCG vaccine market.



The global BCG vaccine market by drug type can be segmented as follows: immune BCG and therapy BCG. In 2019, the higher share of the market was held by immune BCG. The global BCG vaccine by end user can be segmented into the following pediatrics and adults. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by pediatrics. The market by usage can be divided into the following segments: tuberculosis and bladder cancer. The largest share of the market was obtained by tuberculosis in 2019. The global BCG vaccine market by application can be segmented as follows: hospitals and clinics, with hospitals holding a greater share of the market in 2019.



The global BCG vaccine market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is predicted to dominate the market during the period spanning 2020-2024, supported by growing tobacco consumption and increasing technological advancements in BCG vaccination.



• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global BCG vaccine market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Merck & Co., Sanofi, Statens Serum Institut, China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Green Signal Bio Pharma Ltd) are also presented in detail.



• BCG Vaccine Providers/Hospitals

• API Suppliers

• End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

