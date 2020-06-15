Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Manufacturing, Packaging), by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, RoW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal care contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period according to this report. Rising demand for organic products due to increased awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based products is likely to boost the market growth.



Increasing disposable income coupled with rising consumer awareness on personal hygiene, is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural and organic products on account of rising concerns regarding the long-term impact of chemicals on human health is expected to augment product demand over the projected period.



Key findings from the report suggest:

The demand for fragrances and deodorants in the manufacturing service segment is estimated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, owing to increasing demand for premium products and rising consumer preference for spray-on antiperspirants

The packaging service segment accounted for 8.4% of the global revenue in 2019, on account of its ability to increase aesthetic value of the product, thereby influencing customer's purchasing decision significantly

Germany is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027, on account of increasing demand for products such as lip-gloss and nail paints

Asia Pacific is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2027, owing to the presence of low-price high-quality packaging coupled with logistics, distribution, and sales provided by contract manufacturers

Market players focusing on regional expansion and contracts in the high demand countries of Asia Pacific and North America to obtain a competitive edge over its competitors

Some of the key players in the personal care contract manufacturing market are McBride PLC, Albea Beauty Holdings S.A., Colep Portugal, S.A., Vi-Jon, Inc., and Formula Corp.

