Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Manufacturing, Packaging), by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, RoW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personal care contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period according to this report. Rising demand for organic products due to increased awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based products is likely to boost the market growth.
Increasing disposable income coupled with rising consumer awareness on personal hygiene, is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural and organic products on account of rising concerns regarding the long-term impact of chemicals on human health is expected to augment product demand over the projected period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market segmentation & scope
3.2. Personal care contact manufacturing - Value chain analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Manufacturing process
3.5. Personal care contract manufacturing - Market dynamics
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.8. Penetration & Growth prospect mapping
3.9. Profit Margin Analysis
Chapter 4. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Personal care contract manufacturing market: Service movement analysis, 2019 & 2025
4.2. Personal care contract manufacturing market estimates and forecasts, by service, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.3. Personal care contract manufacturing market estimates and forecasts, service by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 2027
5.2. North America
5.3. Europe
5.4. Asia Pacific
5.5. Rest of World
Chapter 6. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Competitive Landscape
6.1. Vendor Landscape
6.2. Competitive Environment
6.3. Competitive Market Positioning
6.4. Strategy framework
6.5. Market participation categorization
6.6. List of mergers & acquisitions (M & A)
6.7. Major Market Players, by region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
