New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Durable Products Market – Analysis By Product (Strollers, Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903654/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market will see slump in sales because of Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted the global production, logistics and supply chain.



Under the product segment, Strollers is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to wide availability of strollers by various leading manufacturers coupled with growing concern of consumers about safety of their kids with burgeoning demand arising for better quality, durability and safety of products, will be accelerating the Baby Durable Products market growth in the coming years.



Maternity and Childcare stores, followed by Supermarkets, attained substantial market share under Distribution Channel segment, chiefly on the back of wide variety of products offered by maternity and childcare stores with escalating investment in online channel of distribution in order to cater to broader consumers’ base and adoption of effective marketing strategies by leading companies.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various local as well as leading manufacturers and consumers spending more on baby care and safety products backed with enhanced presence of leading e-commerce players and burgeoning demand for baby durable products in major economies, will be propelling the Baby Durable Products market growth during the period of 2020-2025.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Baby Durable Products market By Value.

• The report analyses Baby Durable Products Market By Product Type (Strollers, Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier, Others).

• The report assesses the Baby Durable Products market By Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket, and Online).

• The Global Baby Durable Products Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attricativenss charts presented By Region, Product Type and Distribution Channel. The report also covers the Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Policies and Regulations and also the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry.

• The companies analysed in the report include Artsana, Newell Rubbermaid, Goodbaby, Dorel, Combi, Stokke, Peg Perego, Ergobaby, BabyBjorn, BeSafe.

• The report presents the analysis of Baby Durable Products market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Baby Durable Products Vendors

• Online Retailers

• Baby Durable Products Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903654/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001