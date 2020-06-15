Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
15 June 2020 at 12.00
Savings Banks Group's Sustainability Report 2019 has been published. The non-financial information is included in the Sustainability Report.
The Sustainability Report is attached to this release. The Report in PDF format can also be found at www.saastopankki.fi.
SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
Further information:
Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.
