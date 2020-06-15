New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market – Analysis By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903656/?utm_source=GNW

Also, sedentary lifestyle and increase in contagious diseases are impelling the market growth of Multiplexed Diagnostics market at global level.

Under the product segment, Consumables are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to increased demand of enhanced consumables by the medical and academic researchers. Also, rising demand for consumables are attributed to the frequent purchase of reagents and assays for increasing research applications. Therefore, the demand for the multiplexed diagnostics have been increasing by diagnostics laboratories, medical professionals and clinical researchers as it saves time and money. In addition, because of COVID-19 Pandemic, multiplexed diagnostics market experienced high growth due to high level of production of testing solutions and full utilisation of entire healthcare resources in 2020. The market is estimated to grow over the forecast period in wake of high used of multiplexed diagnostics products by the clinical professionals and researchers at the global level. Therefore, rising innovation and awareness of highly innovated and fully automated multiplexed diagnostics products would be accelerating the Multiplexed Diagnostics market growth in the coming years.



On the basis of End User, diagnostics Laboratories are anticipated to grow chiefly due to the, Diagnostics Laboratories is increasing owing to rise in the usage of enhanced consumables and instruments by the clinical professionals while performing tests and studies of genomics. Also, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2019, multiplexed diagnostics products are used by the clinical professionals to perform high volume tests.

Among the regions, North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to account for major market share owing to presence of rising medicinal services consumption and increase in the number of Alzheimer’s patients because of increase in the number of mature age populace.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Multiplexed Diagnostics market By Value.

• The report analyses Multiplexed Diagnostics Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software & services).

• The report assesses the Multiplexed Diagnostics market By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals and Clinical Research).

• The Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, China, India, South Korea, Japan).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product, End User and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Biomerieux, Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Multiplexed Diagnostics market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



