Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Nitrogen Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global industrial nitrogen market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global industrial nitrogen market to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on industrial nitrogen market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on industrial nitrogen market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial nitrogen market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial nitrogen market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid industrialization in emerging countries

Growing applications of liquid nitrogen systems in food processing

2) Restraints

High cost of production of nitrogen

3) Opportunities

Increasing applications in cryopreservation, cryotherapies, and cryosurgeries

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global industrial nitrogen market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end user industry.



The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Type

Compressed Gas

Liquid Nitrogen

The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Technology

Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Membrane Separation

The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by End User Industry

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Company Profiles



Praxair, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide S.A.

Linde plc

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Nexair LLC

The Messer Group GmbH

CanAir Nitrogen Inc.

EPC Engineering & Technologies

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial nitrogen market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial nitrogen market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial nitrogen market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Nitrogen Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Nitrogen Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Nitrogen Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Nitrogen Market



4. Industrial Nitrogen Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Type

5.1. Compressed Gas

5.2. Liquid Nitrogen



6. Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Technology

6.1. Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

6.2. Pressure Swing Adsorption

6.3. Membrane Separation



7. Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by End User Industry

7.1. Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

7.2. Oil & Gas

7.3. Petrochemical

7.4. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

7.5. Chemical

7.6. Food & Beverages



8. Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Industrial Nitrogen Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Industrial Nitrogen Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Industrial Nitrogen Market by End User Industry

8.1.4. North America Industrial Nitrogen Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Industrial Nitrogen Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Industrial Nitrogen Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Industrial Nitrogen Market by End User Industry

8.2.4. Europe Industrial Nitrogen Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Market by End User Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Industrial Nitrogen Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Industrial Nitrogen Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Industrial Nitrogen Market by End User Industry

8.4.4. RoW Industrial Nitrogen Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Nitrogen Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Praxair, Inc.

9.2.2. Air Products and Chemicals

9.2.3. Air Liquide S.A.

9.2.4. Linde plc

9.2.5. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

9.2.6. Nexair LLC

9.2.7. The Messer Group GmbH

9.2.8. CanAir Nitrogen Inc.

9.2.9. EPC Engineering & Technologies

9.2.10. Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvudkb

