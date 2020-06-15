FORT LEE, NJ, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now primarily focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at thegreeneryco.com and DreamCard, which specializes in fully customizable, premium quality payment cards. GDET is pleased to announce its CEO, Anil Idnani, has been invited for an interview by Stock Market Podcast.

In the podcast, Mr. Idnani discusses the current state of GDET, including discussions on CBD and thegreeneryco.com, DreamCard customizable debit/credit card, current industry amidst COVID-19, and more.

Mr. Idnani, CEO of GDET, commented: “It is very exciting to bring our company to shareholders via a different and more personal avenue. The growth during the first half of 2020, across our CBD business as well as DreamCard, has been amazing and I look forward to discussing this and much more in the interview.”

The company will put out a press release on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 with the link to the podcast.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now primarily focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at TheGreeneryCo.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology’s annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024