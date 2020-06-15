Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ship building and repairing market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global ship building and repairing market is expected to decline from $192 billion in 2019 to $177.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $191.9 billion in 2023.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ship building and repairing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ship Building And Repairing global market report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ship building and repairing market, and compares it with other markets.

The ship building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and ship building and repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use. The activities of shipyards include the construction of ships, their repair, conversion and alteration, the production of prefabricated ship and barge sections, and specialized services, such as ship scaling.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ship building and repairing market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global ship building and repairing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ship building and repairing market.

Robotics is being used in the shipbuilding industry to lift heavy metal parts and provide automated services such as welding, blasting, painting, and other related tasks in shipyards. Usage of robotics also leads to increased efficiency and reduced accidents. In South Korea's Geoje shipyard which launched 30 ships a year, 68% of its production processes were carried out by robotic systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Ship Building And Repairing Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Ship Building And Repairing Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Ship Building And Repairing Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Ship Building And Repairing Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Ship Building And Repairing Market Trends And Strategies

8. Ship Building And Repairing Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Ship Building And Repairing Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Ship Building And Repairing Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11. Ship Building And Repairing Market Metrics
11.1. Ship Building And Repairing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Ship Building And Repairing Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

12. Asia-Pacific Ship Building And Repairing Market

13. Western Europe Ship Building And Repairing Market

14. Eastern Europe Ship Building And Repairing Market

15. North America Ship Building And Repairing Market

16. South America Ship Building And Repairing Market

17. Middle East Ship Building And Repairing Market

18. Africa Ship Building And Repairing Market

19. Ship Building And Repairing Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Hyundai Heavy Industries
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Samsung Heavy Industries
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ship Building And Repairing Market

21. Market Background: Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market
21.1. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Characteristics
21.2. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)

22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2023- Growth Strategies

23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher

24. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries
  • Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
  • Samsung Heavy Industries
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

