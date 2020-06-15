Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ship building and repairing market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global ship building and repairing market is expected to decline from $192 billion in 2019 to $177.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $191.9 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ship building and repairing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ship Building And Repairing global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ship building and repairing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ship building and repairing market section of the report gives context. It compares the ship building and repairing market with other segments of the ship and boat building and repairing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ship building and repairing indicators comparison.

The ship building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and ship building and repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use. The activities of shipyards include the construction of ships, their repair, conversion and alteration, the production of prefabricated ship and barge sections, and specialized services, such as ship scaling.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ship building and repairing market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global ship building and repairing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ship building and repairing market.



Robotics is being used in the shipbuilding industry to lift heavy metal parts and provide automated services such as welding, blasting, painting, and other related tasks in shipyards. Usage of robotics also leads to increased efficiency and reduced accidents. In South Korea's Geoje shipyard which launched 30 ships a year, 68% of its production processes were carried out by robotic systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Ship Building And Repairing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Ship Building And Repairing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Ship Building And Repairing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Ship Building And Repairing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Ship Building And Repairing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Ship Building And Repairing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Ship Building And Repairing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Ship Building And Repairing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Ship Building And Repairing Market Metrics

11.1. Ship Building And Repairing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Ship Building And Repairing Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Ship Building And Repairing Market



13. Western Europe Ship Building And Repairing Market



14. Eastern Europe Ship Building And Repairing Market



15. North America Ship Building And Repairing Market



16. South America Ship Building And Repairing Market



17. Middle East Ship Building And Repairing Market



18. Africa Ship Building And Repairing Market



19. Ship Building And Repairing Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Hyundai Heavy Industries

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Samsung Heavy Industries

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ship Building And Repairing Market



21. Market Background: Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market

21.1. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Characteristics

21.2. Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Hyundai Heavy Industries

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lvxtd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900