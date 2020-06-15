New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Vehicle Market – Analysis By Product Type (Motorhome, Towable), Fuel Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903658/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, increasing demand of luxury vehicle for camping and travel industry will drive the Recreational Vehicle market value in the near future. However, the market faces unprecedented challenges in the form of Covid-19 pandemic but also remain uniquely appealing for pressing long-haul trips because, unlike most camper vans and many other modes of transportation, they are typically equipped with restrooms, making it easier to use them and practice physical distancing.

Among the Product Type of the Recreational Vehicle market (Motorhome and Towable), towable has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Recreational Vehicle in luxury camping and travel amenities will keep increasing in future.

Among the Fuel Type of the Recreational Vehicle market (Gasoline and Diesel), gasoline has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of gasoline in Recreational Vehicle due to its less cost than diesel will keep increasing in future.

Among the End user in the Recreational Vehicle market (Commercial and domestic), domestic end use has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of homes on wheels by customers in developed countries will drive market.

The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increasing demand of recreational vehicle for luxury travel and camping is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle market by Value.

• The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle Market by Product Type (Motorhome, Towable).

• The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle Market by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel).

• The report analyses the Recreational Vehicle Market by End user (Commercial, Domestic).

• The Global Recreational Vehicle Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product type, by Fuel type and By End user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Thor Industries, Inc., REV Group, Winnebago Industries, Trigano, Columbia Northwest, Tiffin motorhome, Nexus RV, Hymer AG, Triple E Recreational Vehicles.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Recreational Vehicle market.

• The report presents the analysis of Recreational Vehicle market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Recreational Vehicle Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

