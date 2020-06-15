Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Used Car Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global used car market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by 34.53 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global used car market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by excellent value for money for used cars. In addition, increasing preference of the manufacturers toward online portals is anticipated to boost the growth of the global used car market 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation



This global used car market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:



Product:

Mid Size

Full Size

Compact Size

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key Trends for global used car market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies increasing preference of the manufacturers toward online portals as the prime reasons driving the global used car market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global used car market 2020-2024



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global used car market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., eBay Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Corp. Inc., Scout24 AG and TrueCar Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Mid-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Full-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Compact-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

eBay Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Hendrick Automotive Group

Lithia Motors, Inc.

Penske Corp. Inc.

Scout24 AG

TrueCar Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aen735

