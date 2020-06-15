Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Used Car Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global used car market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by 34.53 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the global used car market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by excellent value for money for used cars. In addition, increasing preference of the manufacturers toward online portals is anticipated to boost the growth of the global used car market 2020-2024 as well.

Market Segmentation

This global used car market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Product:

  • Mid Size
  • Full Size
  • Compact Size

Geographic Segmentation:

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Key Trends for global used car market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies increasing preference of the manufacturers toward online portals as the prime reasons driving the global used car market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global used car market 2020-2024

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global used car market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., eBay Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Corp. Inc., Scout24 AG and TrueCar Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Mid-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Full-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Compact-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
  • AutoNation Inc.
  • eBay Inc.
  • Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
  • Hendrick Automotive Group
  • Lithia Motors, Inc.
  • Penske Corp. Inc.
  • Scout24 AG
  • TrueCar Inc.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

