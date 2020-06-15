Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The facilities management market is poised to grow by $1433.77 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The reports on facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and emphasis on outsourcing building management services. In addition, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The facilities management market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Commercial

Government

Residential

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies increasing demand for smart facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The facilities management market covers the following areas:

Facilities management market sizing

Facilities management market forecast

Facilities management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facilities management market vendors that include Aramark, International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group. Also, the facilities management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark

International Business Machines Corp.

Interserve Group Ltd.

ISS AS

Johnson Controls International Plc

OCS Group Ltd.

SAP SE

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd.

Serco Group Plc

Sodexo Group

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



