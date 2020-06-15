Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The facilities management market is poised to grow by $1433.77 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The reports on facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and emphasis on outsourcing building management services. In addition, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.

The facilities management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Commercial
  • Government
  • Residential

By Geographic Landscapes

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies increasing demand for smart facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.

This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The facilities management market covers the following areas:

  • Facilities management market sizing
  • Facilities management market forecast
  • Facilities management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facilities management market vendors that include Aramark, International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group. Also, the facilities management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aramark
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Interserve Group Ltd.
  • ISS AS
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • OCS Group Ltd.
  • SAP SE
  • Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd.
  • Serco Group Plc
  • Sodexo Group

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

