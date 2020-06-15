Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The facilities management market is poised to grow by $1433.77 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The reports on facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and emphasis on outsourcing building management services. In addition, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.
The facilities management market is segmented as below:
By End-user
By Geographic Landscapes
This study identifies increasing demand for smart facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The facilities management market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facilities management market vendors that include Aramark, International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group. Also, the facilities management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqqo4w
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
