Most importantly, plans and policies formulated by government to equip households and industrial units with smart meters are impelling the market growth of Smart Meter market at global level. However, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in late December 2019 caused market to fall in 2020 and due to uncertainty of duration, a lower growth is expected till 2021.



Under the type segment, Smart Gas Meters are anticipated to witness the highest growth owing to rise due to formulation of new plans and implementation of policies planned for infrastructural development by the government and energy led industries. Development of large gas pipelines in countries like China and India are bolstering the demand for smart gas meters. Also, the use of intelligent meters helped immensely in monitoring the consumption that may result in lessen carbon emission and maintain energy efficiency. Moreover, the feature to automatically detect any outage and theft of energy also supports the market demand. The market is estimated to grow over the forecast period in wake of continuous investment in Smart Grid Technology at the global level.



On the basis of End User, residentials are anticipated to grow with high growth expansion chiefly due to the implementation of large rollout policies of smart meter installation.



Among the regions, APAC is followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to experience remarkable market share owing to formulation of infrastructural development plans by the government and energy led industries and rising participation of countries like India, South Korea, China in rolling out large scale policies of installing smart meters in residential units and commercial units are anticipated to reap good market growth over the forecast period.



• The report analyses Smart Meter market By Value.

• The report analyses Smart Meter Market By Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter, Smart Gas Meter).

• The report assesses the Smart Meter market By End User (Residentials Units, Commercial & Industrial Units).

• The Global Smart Meter Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, China, India, South Korea, Japan).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type, End User and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include – Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Roper Technologies, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Circurator, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Xylem Inc., Badger Meter Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Smart Meter market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



