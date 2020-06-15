Selbyville, Delaware, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide contactless payment market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate of more than 11.7 per cent through 2026. Some of the fundamental factors driving the overall contactless payment market include advancements in contactless payment technology and increasing frequency of purchases aligned with rising cognizance of plastic money amongst the buyers.

The market has been fragmented into different segments including mode of payments, technology, verticals, market rivals, and components, whose individual market shares and growth rates have been mentioned in the study. Also, the technological trends across various regions enlisted in the report has also been incorporated in detail.

Threats and challenges that might hamper the expansion of the contactless payment industry have been presented in the report. Besides, the study is also inclusive of the opportunities in micro market that market vendors can take note accordingly.

Besides, utilization of security features of emerging technologies like blockchain and 5G is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the market over the foreseeable period. However, relatively higher cost of deployment of contactless payment technologies would hamper the growth of the overall market in the upcoming years.

Contactless payment is one of the secure methods developed for the transaction of payments furnished by credit or debit cards, smartphones, and others. Contactless payments, unlike mobile payments done over internet, are carried out in close physical proximity restricting illegal access during the transaction. These payments offer umpteen advantages like providing high convenience in comparison to conventional payment methods, improving the overall efficiency in the payment method, and increasing the speed of transactions.

Geographical insights:

In terms of the regional landscape, the global contactless payment industry is diversified into regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America has been poised to acquire significant stake in the overall contactless payment market share, driven by the high penetration of smartphones and developments from smart chip technology.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific has also been touted to depict high growth rate over the mentioned timeframe. The regional growth can be attributed to the growing purchasing power in tandem with increasing acceptance of contactless payment mode.

Competitive analysis:

The contactless payments industry is highly consolidated and boasts of the presence of various top notch companies that have been relentlessly taking efforts for scoring an edge over the market rivals in the upcoming years. Some of the initiatives taken by the companies are enlisted below:

In January 2020, one of the contactless payments giants, CPI Card Group inaugurated dual interface metal cards which can distinctively merge high-quality design and contactless capabilities.

Mobeewave and IDEMIA, in October 2019, extended their business to install safe mobile PoS ad fare authentication across the state of Australia.

Furthermore, Sisal Group and Wirecard inked an agreement in the field of contactless payment solutions on August 2019.

Worldwide contactless payment industry is divided on the basis of component, verticals, technology, mode of payment, regions, and competitive landscape.

Contactless Payment Market Component Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Hardware

Solutions

Services

Contactless Payment Market Vertical Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Others

Contactless Payment Market Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

NFC based

RFID based

Others

Contactless Payment Market Mode of Payment Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Smartphones

Smartcards

Others

Contactless Payment Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Contactless Payment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

ACS (Advanced Card Systems) Ltd.

Chip & Pin Solutions Ltd.

Mifare Pty Limited

Ingenico Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

Verifone Systems Inc.

Heartland Payment Systems Inc.

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

Bindo Labs Inc.

