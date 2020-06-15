Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrared Camera Market by Technology and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global infrared camera market was valued at $744.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,378.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2026.



Infrared cameras can capture images through harsh environments such as fog, smoke, haze, and water vapors. This has resulted in the usage of these cameras for security and surveillance end uses. Infrared cameras are equipped with greater magnificent capabilities than uncooled cameras as it can sense shorter infrared wavelengths very quickly. In addition, cooled cameras have greater sensitivity characteristics and allow lenses with more optical elements to ensure better magnification performance. Furthermore, cooled thermal cameras has the ability to perform spectral filtering to acquire accurate image details with precision, which provides assistance to the growth of infrared cameras globally as against uncooled cameras.



With the advent of industry 4.0, industry automation is gaining traction globally. The industrial end users are adopting automation processes, which require high sensitivity, fast integration, and accurate camera synchronization. Companies are developing enhanced products for industrial purposes, which are suitable for automated thermal inspection and process control for high speed production and processing lines. In addition, infrared cameras are incorporated with global shutter to inspect fast moving objects effectively. This feature allows the output of all pixels to be read simultaneously.



The factors such as growth in adoption in security and surveillance end use and increase in adoption of infrared cameras in quality control & inspection boost the growth of the global infrared camera market. However, high acquisition and maintenance cost hampers the market growth. Furthermore, increase in popularity of infrared cameras in commercial end uses and rise in usage of infrared camera in short wave infrared range (SWIR) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for infrared camera market growth globally.



The global infrared camera market is analyzed by technology, end use, and region. By technology, the market is analyzed across cooled IR camera and uncooled IR camera. By end use, the market is divided into defense & military, industrial, commercial surveillance, automotive, and others. By region, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the report include Leonardo DRS, Global Sensor Technology Co., ltd., Xenics, AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH, Lynred, FLIR System Inc., L3 Technologies, SemiConductor Devices, Boston Electronics Corporation, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Findings



Based on technology, uncooled IR camera segment generated the highest revenue in the global infrared camera market forecast in 2019.

Based on end use, the defense & military segment generated the highest revenue in the global infrared camera market share in 2019.



