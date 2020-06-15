Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooled IR Camera Market by Technology and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global cooled IR camera market size was valued at $242.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $736.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Infrared cameras can capture images through harsh environments such as fog, smoke, haze, and water vapors. This has resulted in the usage of these cameras for security and surveillance applications. Cooled IR cameras are equipped with greater magnificent capabilities than uncooled cameras as it can sense shorter infrared wavelengths very quickly. In addition, cooled cameras have greater sensitivity characteristics and allow lenses with more optical elements to ensure better magnification performance. Furthermore, cooled thermal cameras has the ability to perform spectral filtering to acquire accurate image details with precision, which provides assistance to the growth of cooled IR cameras globally as against uncooled cameras.



The demand for surveillance has increased across various applications, such as military & defense, industries and various commercial spaces. IR imaging is expected to be a better tool for quantitative measurement of room temperature than single spot infrared thermometers to offer smooth monitoring system. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for cooled IR cameras due to rise in advanced technology penetration in surveillance systems, and high defense spending. There has been an increase in demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for cooled IR cameras in the region.



Factors such as growth in adoption in security and surveillance application and increase in adoption of infrared cameras in quality control & inspection boost the growth of the global cooled IR camera market. However, high acquisition and maintenance cost hamper the market. Furthermore, increase in popularity of cooled IR cameras in commercial applications, and rise in usage of cooled IR cameras in short wave infrared range (SWIR) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for cooled IR cooled IR camera market growth globally.



The global cooled IR camera market is analyzed by technology, end use, and region. By technology, the market is analyzed across indium antimonide and mercury cadmium telluride. By end use, the market is divided into defense & military, industrial, commercial surveillance, automotive, and others. By country, it is analyzed across the U.S. and rest of the world.



The key players profiled in the report include Leonardo DRS, Global Sensor Technology Co., ltd., Xenics, AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH, Lynred, FLIR System Inc., L3 Technologies, SemiConductor Devices, Boston Electronics Corporation, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits



This study includes the analytical depiction of the global cooled IR camera market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study:



Based on technology, the Indium Antimonide (InSb) segment generated the highest revenue in the global cooled IR camera market in 2018.

Based on end use, the defence & military segment generated the highest revenue in the cooled IR camera market share in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

2.3. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING COOLED IR CAMERA MARKET

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS OF TOP PLAYERS, 2018 (%)

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in application of cooled IR cameras in security and surveillance

3.4.1.2. Rise in adoption of cooled IR cameras in quality control and inspection

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High initial acquisition and maintenance cost

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in popularity of cooled IR cameras in commercial applications

3.4.3.2. Increase in usage of cooled IR cameras for SWIR

3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Cooled IR Camera Market-Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: COOLED IR CAMERA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. INDIUM ANTIMONIDE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country (Volume)

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.2.5. Supplier Market analysis 2018

4.3. MERCURY CADMIUM TELLURIDE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country (volume)

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3.5. Supplier Market analysis



CHAPTER 5: COOLED IR CAMERA MARKET, BY END USE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. DEFENSE & MILITARY

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. INDUSTRIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. COMMERCIAL SURVEILLANCE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. AUTOMOTIVE

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: COOLED IR CAMERA MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. U.S.

6.1.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.1.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end use

6.1.2. Rest of the world

6.1.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.1.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end use



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. LEONARDO DRS

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company snapshot

7.1.4. Operating business segments

7.1.5. Product portfolio

7.1.6. Business performance

7.2. GLOBAL SENSOR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

7.3. XENICS

7.4. AIM INFRARED MODULE GMBH

7.5. L3 TECHNOLOGIES

7.6. HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS

7.7. LYNRED

7.8. BOSTON ELECTRONICS

7.9. SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES.

7.10. FLIR SYSTEM



