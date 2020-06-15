Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Connected Pet Collar Market by Pet Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global smart connected pet collar market size was valued at$322.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $653.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Smart connected pet collars are designed to monitor the temperature, heart rate, position, and location of pets through the means of wireless communication. These collars aids in monitoring of health of dogs and cats via mobile application. Smart pet collars are equipped with wireless tracking instruments, and tracks the pet's vital health parameters including but not limited to temperature, heart rate, and so on.



The key factors that drive the growth of the smart connected pet collar market include increase in expenditure on pet products, rise in cases of pets getting lost, continuous monitoring and tracking of pets health, and ease of convenience for using smart collars. However, factors such as increase in allergy of pets and high cost as compared to its counterparts are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in aesthetics have gained huge traction in the recent years, which in turn are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming years.



The global smart connected pet collar market is segmented on the basis of pet type, sales channel, and region. Depending on pet type, the market is bifurcated into cat and dog. Based on sales channel, the global market is studied across offline and online channels. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Some of the key players operating in the smart connected pet collar market analysis include FitBark, Radio Systems Corporation, Tractive, PetPace, Eureka Technology Partners, LLC, Scollar, Wagz, Inc., KYON, Whistle Labs Inc., Fi.



Market Segments



By Pet Type

Cat

Dog

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Findings



North America leads in terms of smart connected pet collar market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

U.S. was the highest contributor to the global smart connected pet collar market, with $151.3 million in 2018. The country is expected to generate revenue of $274.5 million by the end of the forecast period.

In 2018, based on sales channel, the offline segment leads in terms of global smart connected pet collar market share in 2018.However, this segment is expected to lose market share, owing to growing prevalence of online sales channel.

The online sales channel segment to gain significant traction in the upcoming years and is expected to witness CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The dog segment accounted for around68% share of the smart connected pet collar in 2018,and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Supply Chain

3.3. Parent Market Overview

3.4. Smart Connected Pet Collar: Pricing Analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in trend of nuclear families

3.5.1.2. Rapid humanization of pets

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness about pet health

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in occurrence of pet allergy

3.5.2.2. Unfavorable environment for pets

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in pet ownership in the developing nations

3.5.3.2. Rise in e-commerce sales



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SMART CONNECTED PET COLLAR MARKET, BY PET TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

4.2. Cat

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Dog

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SMART CONNECTED PET COLLAR MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

5.2. Offline Channels

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Online Channels

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: SMART CONNECTED PET COLLAR MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4.2. CANADA

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.2.4.3. MEXICO

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.2. GERMANY

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.3. FRANCE

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.4. ITALY

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.3.4.5. REST OF EUROPE

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4. Market analysis, by country

6.4.4.1. CHINA

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.2. JAPAN

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.3. Australia & New Zealand

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.4.4.4. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5.2.1. LATIN AMERICA

6.5.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.5.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5.2.2. MIDDLE EAST

6.5.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.5.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel

6.5.2.3. AFRICA

6.5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by pet type

6.5.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Product Mapping

7.3. Competitive Heatmap

7.3.1. Top winning strategies

7.4. Key developments

7.4.1. Product Launch

7.4.2. Business Expansion

7.4.3. Acquisition

7.4.4. Partnership

7.1. Top Player Positioning



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. FitBark

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Radio Systems Corporation

8.3. Tractive

8.4. PetPace

8.5. Eureka Technology Partners, LLC (Marco Polo)

8.6. Scollar, Inc.

8.7. Wagz, Inc.

8.8. KYON LTD

8.9. MARS INC.( Whistle Labs Inc.)

8.10. Fi.



