Dallas, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Metal Foam Market Size 2019, by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Others), Type (Closed, Open, Stochastic), Application (Heat Exchangers, Anti-intrusion Bars, Others), End-user (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive, Industrial, Others) Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research study on global metal foam market offers a comprehensive market view from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as demand dynamics, constraints, opportunities, threats and regulatory scenario. The market was analyzed from 2015 to 2018 for historic years, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and estimated from 2020 to 2025. The report covers both the current status and future market trends at global and country level. Furthermore, the report also measures market competition with the review of Porter's five forces and places key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue.

The global metal foam market is projected to be valued at USD 114.8 million in 2025, growing at CAGR 4.0% over the forecast period. Exceptional properties of metal foam are the key factor owing to which the material is gaining high traction for lightweight structure in the construction and automotive industry.

Metal foams are advanced metal structures that contain a large volume of void pores filled with gas. Metals such as aluminum, copper, tungsten are undergone through processes such as advanced metal powder processing and foaming of aluminum alloy melts. Metal foams exhibit exceptional properties such as high porosity, low thermal conductivity, high compression strength and extremely light weight one of the key factors, owing to which metal foams are gaining high traction among various end-use industries. However, metal foams are expensive and pose a challenge in soldering and welding owing to which the market has not realized its full potential yet. However, with a significant focus on R&D by organizations is projected to create a significant boost in market demand in the forthcoming years.

By product type, open-cell metal foams are projected to witness high growth on account of its structural suitability whereas aluminum metal foams are anticipated to lead the market by the material. By application, anti-intrusion bars will dominate the market due to their usage in the automotive and construction segment, whereas by end-use, growing demand for lightweight metal foams in the automobile industry is projected to create significant traction in coming years.

By region, the global metal foam market is segmented by key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global demand for metal foams on account of the burgeoning automotive industry in the region and growth in disposable income which will lead to growth in the building & construction industry. However, the market growth is projected to be sluggish in 2020, due to the negative economic impact caused by COVID-19.

ERG Aerospace Corporation, CYMAT Technologies Ltd, Alantum, Mott Corporation, Ultramet, Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Mayser GmbH & Co. KG, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd, are examples of the major players present in the global metal foam market. These players are focused on R&D to increase the usage of metal foams in the end-use industries. Currently, the global metal foam market is moderately competitive with the presence of global and region-specific market players.

