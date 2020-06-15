Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Imagery Analytics, Video Analytics), Collection Medium (Satellites, UAVS, and GIS), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geospatial imagery analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 6,941 million in 2020 to USD 27,969 million in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period.
Major growth factors for the market include the increasing demand for location-based applications and the need to enhance surveillance operations.
Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on industry verticals, the geospatial imagery analytics market is divided into defense and security; government; environmental monitoring; energy, utility, and natural resources; engineering and construction; mining and manufacturing; insurance; agriculture; healthcare and life sciences; and others (education, forensic, space and oceanographic exploration). The key areas that make use of location intelligence in hospitals are patient care and safety, regulatory compliances, and workflow optimization. The clusters of specific type of cancers and location of patients can be identified in different regions using the demographic data by georeferencing and mapping of the given data.
On-premises deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of geospatial imagery analytics and have started deploying them as per their needs. On-premises geospatial imagery solutions enable organizations and government bodies to handle data compliance, as well as security and regulatory requirements. Deploying these solutions can offer complete control over data, enabling organizations to securely connect its data to the existing data sources owing to the adoption of the on-premises deployment mode. These solutions are installed locally on the servers of the organization that directly host web traffic to the web maps, which are stored locally.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, India, and Japan, on the adoption of new technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies. The increasing number of startups and growing government investments in geospatial technologies in APAC are expected to drive the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics software and services in the region. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the geospatial imagery analytics market. Verticals such as defense and security, government, and environmental monitoring are expected to rapidly adopt geospatial imagery analytics applications in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Top Three Industry Verticals
4.3 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: by Region
4.4 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Use of Ai and Big Data to Enhance Geospatial Imagery Analytics Solutions
5.2.1.2 Presence of Significant Competition Among Market Players
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Legal Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Implementation of 5G Networks and the Increasing Number of Iot Devices
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Data with Enterprise Solutions
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Monitoring Oil Sands Mines of Alberta
5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: to Monitor Forest Cover Changes in Madhya Pradesh, India Using Geospatial Imagery Analytics
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 the International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.4.3 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.4.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.4.5 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act
5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.4.7 Personal Data Protection Act
5.4.8 Open Geospatial Consortium
5.4.9 World Wide Web Consortium
6 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Imagery Analytics
6.2.1 Imagery Analytics: Market Drivers
6.3 Video Analytics
6.3.1 Video Analytics: Market Drivers
7 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Collection Medium
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Geographic Information System
7.2.1 Geographic Information System: Market Drivers
7.3 Satellites
7.3.1 Satellites: Market Drivers
7.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
7.4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Market Drivers
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Others: Market Drivers
8 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surveillance and Monitoring
8.2.1 Surveillance and Monitoring: Market Drivers
8.3 Construction and Development
8.3.1 Construction and Development: Market Drivers
8.4 Energy and Resource Management
8.4.1 Energy and Resource Management: Market Drivers
8.5 Conservation and Research
8.5.1 Conservation and Research: Market Drivers
8.6 Disaster Management
8.6.1 Disaster Management: Market Drivers
8.7 Exhibition and Live Entertainment
8.7.1 Exhibition and Live Entertainment: Market Drivers
8.8 Other Applications
8.8.1 Other Applications: Market Drivers
9 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
10 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
11 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Defense and Security
11.2.1 Use Cases in Defense and Security
11.2.2 Defense and Security: Market Drivers
11.2.3 Defense and Security: COVID-19 Impact
11.3 Government
11.3.1 Use Cases in Government
11.3.2 Government: Market Drivers
11.3.3 Government: COVID-19 Impact
11.4 Environmental Monitoring
11.4.1 Use Cases in Environmental Monitoring
11.4.2 Environmental Monitoring: Market Drivers
11.4.3 Environmental Monitoring: COVID-19 Impact
11.5 Engineering and Construction
11.5.1 Use Cases in Engineering and Construction
11.5.2 Engineering and Construction: Market Drivers
11.5.3 Engineering and Construction: COVID-19 Impact
11.6 Healthcare and Lifesciences
11.6.1 Use Cases in Healthcare and Lifesciences
11.6.2 Healthcare and Lifesciences: Market Drivers
11.6.3 Healthcare and Lifesciences: COVID-19 Impact
11.7 Mining and Manufacturing
11.7.1 Use Cases in Mining and Manufacturing
11.7.2 Mining and Manufacturing: Market Drivers
11.7.3 Mining and Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
11.8 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources
11.8.1 Use Cases in Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources
11.8.2 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Drivers
11.8.3 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources: COVID-19 Impact
11.9 Insurance
11.9.1 Use Cases in Insurance
11.9.2 Insurance: Market Drivers
11.9.3 Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
11.10 Agriculture
11.10.1 Use Cases in Agriculture
11.10.2 Agriculture: Market Drivers
11.10.3 Agriculture: COVID-19 Impact
11.11 Other Industry Verticals
11.11.1 Use Cases in Other Industry Verticals
11.11.2 Other Industry Verticals: Market Drivers
11.11.3 Other Industry Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
12 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
12.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact
12.2.3 United States
12.2.3.1 United States: COVID-19 Impact
12.2.4 Canada
12.2.4.1 Canada: COVID-19 Impact
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
12.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 United Kingdom: COVID-19 Impact
12.3.4 Germany
12.3.4.1 Germany: COVID-19 Impact
12.3.5 France
12.3.5.1 France: COVID-19 Impact
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
12.4.3 China
12.4.3.1 China: COVID-19 Impact
12.4.4 India
12.4.4.1 India: COVID-19 Impact
12.4.5 Japan
12.4.5.1 Japan: COVID-19 Impact
12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
12.5.3 Middle East
12.5.3.1 Middle East: COVID-19 Impact
12.5.4 South Africa
12.5.4.1 South Africa: COVID-19 Impact
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
12.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact
12.6.3 Brazil
12.6.3.1 Brazil: COVID-19 Impact
12.6.4 Mexico
12.6.4.1 Mexico: COVID-19 Impact
12.6.5 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Key Market Developments
13.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
13.1.2 Business Expansions
13.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology
14.2.1 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market
14.2.2 Visionary Leaders
14.2.3 Innovators
14.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
14.2.5 Emerging Companies
14.3 Overview
14.4 Google
14.5 Trimble
14.6 Maxar Technologies
14.7 Harris Corporation
14.8 Rmsi
14.9 Hexagon Ab
14.10 Tomtom
14.11 Urthecast
14.12 Microsoft
14.13 Oracle
14.14 Alteryx
14.15 Esri
14.16 Orbital Insight
14.17 Planet Labs
14.18 Geospoc
14.19 Sparkgeo
14.20 Geocento
14.21 Mapidea
14.22 Geospin
14.23 Zillioninfo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zicq28
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: