The global geospatial imagery analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 6,941 million in 2020 to USD 27,969 million in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period.



Major growth factors for the market include the increasing demand for location-based applications and the need to enhance surveillance operations.

Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry verticals, the geospatial imagery analytics market is divided into defense and security; government; environmental monitoring; energy, utility, and natural resources; engineering and construction; mining and manufacturing; insurance; agriculture; healthcare and life sciences; and others (education, forensic, space and oceanographic exploration). The key areas that make use of location intelligence in hospitals are patient care and safety, regulatory compliances, and workflow optimization. The clusters of specific type of cancers and location of patients can be identified in different regions using the demographic data by georeferencing and mapping of the given data.

On-premises deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of geospatial imagery analytics and have started deploying them as per their needs. On-premises geospatial imagery solutions enable organizations and government bodies to handle data compliance, as well as security and regulatory requirements. Deploying these solutions can offer complete control over data, enabling organizations to securely connect its data to the existing data sources owing to the adoption of the on-premises deployment mode. These solutions are installed locally on the servers of the organization that directly host web traffic to the web maps, which are stored locally.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, India, and Japan, on the adoption of new technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies. The increasing number of startups and growing government investments in geospatial technologies in APAC are expected to drive the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics software and services in the region. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the geospatial imagery analytics market. Verticals such as defense and security, government, and environmental monitoring are expected to rapidly adopt geospatial imagery analytics applications in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Top Three Industry Verticals

4.3 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: by Region

4.4 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Use of Ai and Big Data to Enhance Geospatial Imagery Analytics Solutions

5.2.1.2 Presence of Significant Competition Among Market Players

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Legal Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Implementation of 5G Networks and the Increasing Number of Iot Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Data with Enterprise Solutions

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Monitoring Oil Sands Mines of Alberta

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: to Monitor Forest Cover Changes in Madhya Pradesh, India Using Geospatial Imagery Analytics

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 the International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4.3 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.4.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.5 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.7 Personal Data Protection Act

5.4.8 Open Geospatial Consortium

5.4.9 World Wide Web Consortium

6 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Imagery Analytics

6.2.1 Imagery Analytics: Market Drivers

6.3 Video Analytics

6.3.1 Video Analytics: Market Drivers

7 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Collection Medium

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Geographic Information System

7.2.1 Geographic Information System: Market Drivers

7.3 Satellites

7.3.1 Satellites: Market Drivers

7.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Market Drivers

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others: Market Drivers

8 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surveillance and Monitoring

8.2.1 Surveillance and Monitoring: Market Drivers

8.3 Construction and Development

8.3.1 Construction and Development: Market Drivers

8.4 Energy and Resource Management

8.4.1 Energy and Resource Management: Market Drivers

8.5 Conservation and Research

8.5.1 Conservation and Research: Market Drivers

8.6 Disaster Management

8.6.1 Disaster Management: Market Drivers

8.7 Exhibition and Live Entertainment

8.7.1 Exhibition and Live Entertainment: Market Drivers

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Other Applications: Market Drivers

9 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

10 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

11 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Defense and Security

11.2.1 Use Cases in Defense and Security

11.2.2 Defense and Security: Market Drivers

11.2.3 Defense and Security: COVID-19 Impact

11.3 Government

11.3.1 Use Cases in Government

11.3.2 Government: Market Drivers

11.3.3 Government: COVID-19 Impact

11.4 Environmental Monitoring

11.4.1 Use Cases in Environmental Monitoring

11.4.2 Environmental Monitoring: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Environmental Monitoring: COVID-19 Impact

11.5 Engineering and Construction

11.5.1 Use Cases in Engineering and Construction

11.5.2 Engineering and Construction: Market Drivers

11.5.3 Engineering and Construction: COVID-19 Impact

11.6 Healthcare and Lifesciences

11.6.1 Use Cases in Healthcare and Lifesciences

11.6.2 Healthcare and Lifesciences: Market Drivers

11.6.3 Healthcare and Lifesciences: COVID-19 Impact

11.7 Mining and Manufacturing

11.7.1 Use Cases in Mining and Manufacturing

11.7.2 Mining and Manufacturing: Market Drivers

11.7.3 Mining and Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

11.8 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources

11.8.1 Use Cases in Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources

11.8.2 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Drivers

11.8.3 Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources: COVID-19 Impact

11.9 Insurance

11.9.1 Use Cases in Insurance

11.9.2 Insurance: Market Drivers

11.9.3 Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

11.10 Agriculture

11.10.1 Use Cases in Agriculture

11.10.2 Agriculture: Market Drivers

11.10.3 Agriculture: COVID-19 Impact

11.11 Other Industry Verticals

11.11.1 Use Cases in Other Industry Verticals

11.11.2 Other Industry Verticals: Market Drivers

11.11.3 Other Industry Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

12 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

12.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact

12.2.3 United States

12.2.3.1 United States: COVID-19 Impact

12.2.4 Canada

12.2.4.1 Canada: COVID-19 Impact

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

12.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 United Kingdom: COVID-19 Impact

12.3.4 Germany

12.3.4.1 Germany: COVID-19 Impact

12.3.5 France

12.3.5.1 France: COVID-19 Impact

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

12.4.3 China

12.4.3.1 China: COVID-19 Impact

12.4.4 India

12.4.4.1 India: COVID-19 Impact

12.4.5 Japan

12.4.5.1 Japan: COVID-19 Impact

12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

12.5.3 Middle East

12.5.3.1 Middle East: COVID-19 Impact

12.5.4 South Africa

12.5.4.1 South Africa: COVID-19 Impact

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

12.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

12.6.3 Brazil

12.6.3.1 Brazil: COVID-19 Impact

12.6.4 Mexico

12.6.4.1 Mexico: COVID-19 Impact

12.6.5 Rest of Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Market Developments

13.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.1.2 Business Expansions

13.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

14.2.1 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

14.2.2 Visionary Leaders

14.2.3 Innovators

14.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.5 Emerging Companies

14.3 Overview

14.4 Google

14.5 Trimble

14.6 Maxar Technologies

14.7 Harris Corporation

14.8 Rmsi

14.9 Hexagon Ab

14.10 Tomtom

14.11 Urthecast

14.12 Microsoft

14.13 Oracle

14.14 Alteryx

14.15 Esri

14.16 Orbital Insight

14.17 Planet Labs

14.18 Geospoc

14.19 Sparkgeo

14.20 Geocento

14.21 Mapidea

14.22 Geospin

14.23 Zillioninfo

