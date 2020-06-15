Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inline Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Product (CMM, Machine Vision Systems, Optical Scanners), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inline metrology market is expected to grow from USD 390 million in 2020 to USD 801 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The growth of the inline metrology market is driven by the factors such as increasing global adoption of smart metrology solutions, rising global spending on research and development activities for automation technologies, and growing use of smart 3D sensors worldwide.



Quality control and inspection application to hold the largest market share in 2025

The quality control and inspection application is expected to hold the largest share of the inline metrology market in 2025. Manufacturing companies are outsourcing inspection and quality control services to reduce measurement time, eliminate measurement uncertainty, enable process stability, and enhance test instrument capability. The high costs incurred in setting up metrology facilities and the lack of inline metrology experts are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the inline metrology market globally.



Energy & power industry to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period



The inline metrology market for the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. Inline metrology systems can be used to inspect and verify the geometric integrity of parabolic solar mirrors to maximize the power generation output. Similarly, inline metrology is used to inspect wind turbine blades and verify the blade shape for optimum energy conversion. As quality is an essential factor that determines the efficiency of parts such as wind turbines, solar panels, and hydro turbines, inline metrology is preferred for fast and accurate measurements.



APAC to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



APAC is expected to be the largest market for inline metrology during the forecast period. High per capita income and rapid industrialization and urbanization at a large scale are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in APAC. Also, funding for research and developments in automation and associated technologies and the presence of an extensive industrial base are the major factors that make APAC a dynamic region for the growth of the inline metrology market. China and Japan are the key contributors to the inline metrology market growth in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Inline Metrology Market

4.2 Market, by Offering

4.3 Market, by Application

4.4 Inline Metrology Market, by Product and Industry

4.5 Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Global Adoption of Smart Metrology Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Global Spending on Research and Development Activities for Automation Technologies

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Smart 3D Sensors Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Incurred for Setting Up Inline Metrology Facilities

5.2.2.2 Lack of Expertise to Handle Inline Metrology Systems Efficiently

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Ai Technology in Automotive Industry

5.2.3.2 Ongoing Adoption of Predictive Analytics by New Business Models

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Customized Solutions from Automobile Manufacturers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Operational Complexity of Advanced Inline Metrology Software Solutions

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled System Integrators



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Data Analytics and Ai Technology



7 Impact of Covid-19 on Inline Metrology Market



8 Inline Metrology Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Hardware Offerings Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2019

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Inline Metrology Products Are Integrated With Software Solutions for Improved Measurements

8.4 Services

8.4.1 After-Sales Services

8.4.1.1 After-Sales Services Provide Technical Support in Maintenance and Repair Through Product Life Cycle

8.4.2 Software as a Service

8.4.2.1 Cloud-Based Application Would Drive Market for Software as a Service

8.4.3 Storage as a Service

8.4.3.1 Storage as a Service Supports Cost-Effective Operations

8.4.4 Measurement Services

8.4.4.1 Metrology Services Offers In-Process Inspection, Fit Checks, and Drift Monitoring



9 Inline Metrology Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines

9.2.1 Cmm Dominated Inline Metrology Market in 2019

9.2.2 Inline Coordinate Measuring Machines

9.2.2.1 Inline Coordinate Measuring Machines Enhanced Production Efficiency and Provide Complete Traceability

9.3 Machine Vision Systems

9.3.1 Machine Vision Technology Helps in Automating Production Processes

9.3.2 Measuring Microscopes

9.3.2.1 Measuring Microscopes Are Used in Applications Such as Surface Analysis, and Crack and Failure Analysis

9.3.3 Optical Comparators

9.3.3.1 Optical Comparators Provide Cost-Effective Solution for Non-Contact Measurement

9.3.4 Multisensor Measuring Systems

9.3.4.1 Multisensor Measuring Systems Are Suitable for Quality Control and Inspection Application

9.3.5 Optical Scanners

9.3.5.1 Market for Optical Scanners to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period

9.3.6 Inline Laser Scanners

9.3.6.1 Lasers Scanners Are Capable of Providing Fast and Non-Contact Measurements

9.3.7 Structured Light Scanners

9.3.7.1 Demand for Structured Light Scanners is Rising With Need to Produce Reliable Products Across Industries

9.3.8 Laser Trackers

9.3.8.1 Laser Trackers Are Used to Measure Large Components and Machined Parts



10 Inline Metrology Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Quality Control and Inspection

10.2.1 Quality Control and Inspection Application to Capture Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

10.3 Reverse Engineering

10.3.1 Reverse Engineering is Used for Turbine Blades, Car Body Parts, Engine Parts, Etc.

10.4 Other Applications



11 Inline Metrology Market, by Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive

11.2.1 Automotive Industry to Hold Largest Share of Inline Metrology Market in 2025

11.2.2 Automotive Design and Styling

11.2.2.1 Automotive Design and Styling Play Important Role in Automotive Industry

11.2.3 Pilot Plant Metrology

11.2.3.1 Pilot Plant Metrology Helps Avoid Quality Issues in Vehicle Assembly

11.2.4 Automotive Component Inspection

11.2.4.1 Quick Inspection Checks on Shop Floor Can Be Executed for Components by Utilizing Inline Metrology Technique

11.2.5 Others

11.3 Aerospace

11.3.1 Aerospace Industry Demands Machine Vision Systems for Inspection of Critical Aerospace Components

11.3.2 Aircraft Component

11.3.2.1 Aerospace Component Inspection Requires High Level of Reliability and Precision

11.4 Semiconductors

11.4.1 Inline Metrology Facilitates Smooth and Rapid Production of Semiconductors

11.5 Energy & Power

11.5.1 Optical Scanners to Witness Highest CAGR in Inline Metrology Market for Energy & Power Industry

11.5.2 Turbines (Gas, Wind, and Hydro)

11.5.2.1 3D Scanners Are Used for Reverse Engineering and Inspection Services of Wind Turbines

11.5.3 Solar Panel

11.5.3.1 Laser Scanners Can Verify Geometric Integrity of Parabolic Solar Mirrors to Maximize Power Generation

11.6 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Automotive and Aerospace Are Major Industries Contributing to Growth of Market in US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 High Demands for Precise Measurement Capabilities to Ensure Quality Control Boosts Growth of Market in Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Be Lucrative Market for Inline Metrology Adoption During Forecast Period

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 End-To-End Automated Inline Metrology Would Be Key Solution for Leading Automotive Manufacturers in Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Automotive and Aerospace Industries Foster Market Growth in UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Presence of Major Aerospace Companies Will Drive Demand for Inline Metrology in France

12.3.4 Rest of Europe

12.4 APAC

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 China to Continue to Command Inline Metrology in APAC

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation by Japanese Manufacturers to Fuel Market Growth

12.4.3 South Korea

12.4.3.1 Large Industrial Manufacturing Base Leading to Increase in Demand for Metrology Solutions and Services in South Korea

12.4.4 Rest of APAC

12.5 RoW

12.5.1 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1.1 Attractive Opportunity in Middle-East for Inline Metrology Market in Commercial Aviation Sector

12.5.2 South America

12.5.2.1 Evolving Manufacturing Sector Provides Promising Opportunities for Inline Metrology in South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

13.3.1 Product Launches

13.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.3.4 Expansions

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Strength of Product Offerings (25 Companies)

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Hexagon

14.1.2 Faro Technologies

14.1.3 Nikon Metrology

14.1.4 Carl Zeiss

14.1.5 Kla-Tencor

14.1.6 Jenoptik

14.1.7 Renishaw

14.1.8 Mitutoyo Corporation

14.1.9 Ametek

14.1.10 Perceptron

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Cognex

14.2.2 Lmi Technologies

14.2.3 Qisab

14.2.4 Synergx

14.2.5 Wenzel

14.2.6 Kuka AG

14.2.7 Fraunhofer Ise

14.2.8 ABB

14.2.9 Metrologic Group

14.2.10 Dwfritz

14.3 Right to Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkwv4a

