The Global Diode Laser market is expected to reach $28.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2026. A laser diode is a semiconductor device that is capable of producing coherent radiations in the visible and infrared (IR) spectrum when current passes through it. Laser diodes are attaining popularity and becoming a crucial part of advanced technology and have applications in many sectors.



Increasing adoption of high-power laser diodes in autonomous vehicle technologies and rising adoption of 3D sensing technology in consumer electronics are propelling the market growth. However, high initial investments and lack of R&D funding for military application are restraining the market growth.



Based on application, the medical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to mandates of laser marking for medical devices among many regions and the operational benefits of green laser diodes.



The key vendors mentioned are Sharp Corp, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd, Coherent Inc, Newport Corp, Avago Technologies, Nichia Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Finisar, IPG Photonics Corp, OsramLicht Group, JDS Uniphase Corp, Trumpf GmbH + Co Kg, Rohm Co Ltd, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.



Modes of Operation Covered:

Pulsed Mode

Continuous Wave Mode

Products Covered:

Quantum Well Lasers

Quantum Dot Laser

Quantum Cascade Laser

Fabry Perot

External Cavity Laser Diode

Double Hetero Structure Lasers

Separate Confinement Hetero Structure Laser Diode

Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VECSEL)

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Distributed Bragg Reflector Laser

Interband Cascade Laser Diode

Distributed Feedback Lasers

Types Covered:

Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL)

Injection Laser Diode (ILD)

Wavelengths Covered:

Ultra-violet

Violet Laser

Blue Laser

Green Laser

Yellow

Red Laser

Near Infrared

Doping Materials Covered:

InGaAsP

InGaN

InGaAs

GaInAsSb

GaAIAs

GaN

AIGaInP

Powers Covered:

Low Power Laser Diode

High Power Laser Diode

Package Types Covered:

TO3 Diode Laser Package

TO5 Diode Laser Package

High-heat Load Package

C-Mount Diode Laser Package

Applications Covered:

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive

Communications & Optical Storage

Instrumentation & Sensor

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Displays

Industrial

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Diode Laser Market, By Mode of Operation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pulsed Mode

5.3 Continuous Wave Mode



6 Global Diode Laser Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Quantum Well Lasers

6.3 Quantum Dot Laser

6.4 Quantum Cascade Laser

6.5 Fabry Perot

6.6 External Cavity Laser Diode

6.7 Double Hetero Structure Lasers

6.8 Separate Confinement Hetero Structure Laser Diode

6.9 Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VECSEL)

6.10 Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

6.11 Distributed Bragg Reflector Laser

6.12 Interband Cascade Laser Diode

6.13 Distributed Feedback Lasers



7 Global Diode Laser Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL)

7.3 Injection Laser Diode (Ild)



8 Global Diode Laser Market, By Wavelength

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ultra-violet

8.3 Violet Laser

8.4 Blue Laser

8.5 Green Laser

8.6 Yellow

8.7 Red Laser

8.8 Near Infrared



9 Global Diode Laser Market, By Doping Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 InGaAsP

9.3 InGaN

9.4 InGaAs

9.5 GaInAsSb

9.6 GaAIAs

9.7 GaN

9.8 AIGaInP



10 Global Diode Laser Market, By Power

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Low Power Laser Diode

10.3 High Power Laser Diode



11 Global Diode Laser Market, By Package Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 TO3 Diode Laser Package

11.3 TO5 Diode Laser Package

11.4 High-heat Load Package

11.5 C-Mount Diode Laser Package



12 Global Diode Laser Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Military and Defense

12.3 Manufacturing

12.4 Automotive

12.5 Communications & Optical Storage

12.6 Instrumentation & Sensor

12.7 Consumer Electronics

12.8 Medical

12.9 Displays

12.10 Industrial



13 Global Diode Laser Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 Sharp Corp

15.2 Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd

15.3 Coherent Inc

15.4 Newport Corp

15.5 Avago Technologies

15.6 Nichia Corporation

15.7 Jenoptik AG

15.8 Finisar

15.9 IPG Photonics Corp

15.10 Osram Licht Group

15.11 JDS Uniphase Corp

15.12 Trumpf GmbH + Co Kg

15.13 Rohm Co Ltd

15.14 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc

15.15 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.



