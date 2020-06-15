Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mechanical Control Cables Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mechanical Control Cables market is expected to reach $13.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018 to 2026. Mechanical control cables are obtainable in push-pull applications. By means of these cables, compression pushes motion in single way as tension pulls it in the other direction. Mechanical control cables that employ a push-pull action can be used as replacements in hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical control systems. By means of pull-pull mechanical control cables, tension applies motion in one direction while spring-actuation returns the control back to its starting point. These types of mechanical control cables are used in applications wherever transmission forces need tension.



Factors such as rising air passenger traffic, growing demand for land vehicles and mounting demand for military vessels are driving the market growth. Though, presence backlog of aircraft deliveries is restraining the market. Advance military modernization plans are the opportunity for the Mechanical Control Cables market.



Based on type, push-pull segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to rising use in applications which activate the predefined motion, i.e., frontward and backwards motion in a particular direction. Such cables are used mainly in the flight control and landing gear systems of an aircraft. The rising demand for commercial air travel, especially from emerging economies of Asia Pacific, is fueling the demand for new commercial aircraft.



The key vendors mentioned are HI-LEX, Cablecraft Motion Controls, Dongguan SumHo Control cable Co., Ltd, Grand Rapids Controls, Kongsberg , Kuster Holding, Minda, Ningbo Auto Cable Controls Co., Ltd, Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD, Orscheln Products , Sila Group, Suprajit, Thai Steel Cable, Triumph Group and Wescon Controls.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



