The market faced certain challenges such as lack of training and stringent regulatory policies. The oxygen therapy market is expected to experience various trends like growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for portable oxygen concentrators.



The global oxygen therapy market by product can be segmented into the following: oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by oxygen source equipment. The global oxygen therapy market by application can be segmented into the following: COPD, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea and respiratory distress syndrome. The highest share of the market was held by COPD in 2019, followed by asthma. The market by end-users can be segmented as follows: hospitals, clinic, home healthcare and rehab. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by hospitals, followed by clinics and home healthcare.



The global oxygen therapy market by region can be segmented into the following five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the largest share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



Scope of the report:



• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global oxygen therapy market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA along with US) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Invacare Corporation, General Electric, Philips, Getinge, Teleflex and BA) are also presented in detail.



Key Target Audience:



• Oxygen Therapy Providers

• Hospitals/Clinics

• Healthcare Companies

• End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

• Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

