The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements 2014-2020 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 340 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Gene therapy partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Gene therapy partnering agreements example. The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Gene therapy partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gene therapy partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
2.4. Gene therapy partnering by deal type
2.5. Gene therapy partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Gene therapy partnering

Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Gene therapy deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.3. Most active Gene therapy partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

A selection of the companies mentioned include:

  • Abeona Therapeutics
  • Ablynx
  • Accenture
  • Addex Therapeutics
  • Agensys
  • Agilis Biotherapeutics
  • Agrivida
  • AGTC
  • Akouos
  • Alder Biopharmaceuticals
  • Allergan
  • Amarna Therapeutics
  • Ambys Medicines
  • Astellas Pharma
  • B Braun
  • B Braun CeGaT
  • Bluebird Bio
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Bpifrance
  • Brammer Bio
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • CeGaT
  • Celladon
  • City of Hope
  • Clearside Biomedical
  • Cobra Biologics
  • CPI International
  • CRISPR Therapeutics
  • CryoPort
  • Dimension Therapeutics
  • DNA Script
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
  • Editas Medicine
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Fibrocell Science
  • FIT Biotech
  • FKD Therapies
  • GE Healthcare
  • genOway
  • Genprex
  • GenScript USA
  • GenStem Therapeutics
  • Genzyme
  • GeoVax
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • GlycoBac
  • Intrexon
  • Ion Channel Innovations
  • ISIS Innovation
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Juno Therapeutics
  • Juventas Therapeutics
  • Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
  • Kangmei Pharma
  • Kite Pharma
  • Kogenix
  • Lacerta Therapeutics
  • MediGene
  • MedImmune
  • Medison Pharma
  • MeiraGTx
  • Merck and Co
  • Microsoft
  • MilliporeSigma
  • Milo Biotechnology
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Morphogenesis
  • Novartis
  • Novasep
  • Ocugen
  • Oncolys BioPharma
  • OncoSec Medical
  • Ophthotech
  • Orchard Therapeutics
  • Paragon Bioservices
  • Pfizer
  • PharmaCell
  • PlantArcBio
  • PlasmidFactory
  • Plasticell
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Regenxbio
  • ReGenX Biosciences
  • ReNeuron
  • Renova Therapeutics
  • RetroSense Therapeutics
  • Roche
  • Roivant Sciences
  • Sangamo BioSciences
  • Sanofi
  • Sapreme Technologies
  • Selecta Biosciences
  • Sensorion
  • Sirion Biotech
  • Spark Therapeutics
  • StrideBio
  • Synpromics
  • Synthego
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Talee Bio
  • TapImmune
  • Team Sanfilippo
  • Theragene Pharmaceuticals
  • Theravectys
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • TissueGene
  • Touchlight
  • Trakcel
  • Treeway
  • TxCell
  • UNeMed
  • UniQuest
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Vineti
  • Vivet Therapeutics
  • Voyager Therapeutics
  • WIRB-Copernicus Group
  • Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services

