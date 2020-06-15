Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements 2014-2020 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 340 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Gene therapy partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Gene therapy partnering agreements example. The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Gene therapy partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gene therapy partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
2.4. Gene therapy partnering by deal type
2.5. Gene therapy partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Gene therapy partnering
Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Gene therapy deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
4.3. Most active Gene therapy partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
A selection of the companies mentioned include:
