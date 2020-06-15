ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource announced today that it has been selected by Synergy Enrollment Firm to be their technology provider for mid-to-large market customers. Synergy specializes in helping their clients with year-round benefits enrollment, communications campaigns, implementations and call center assistance.



The companies have entered into a reseller partnership agreement in which Synergy will promote and sell the PlanSource cloud-based platform to existing and prospective clients across all industries. Synergy evaluated several benefits administration companies to find a partner that could meet the needs of their clients who need a more modern and robust benefits administration platform. The company selected PlanSource as their primary solution to offer to clients over 500 employees.

“One of the main reasons we chose PlanSource was because of their strategic vision with Boost and the employee shopping experience,” said Garrett Smith, Synergy Enrollment, Director of Operations. “Their focus on modern integrations with insurance carriers coupled with an industry-leading user experience that works on any device impressed our team. We’re excited to work closely with them.”

PlanSource works with leading insurance carriers as part of a program called Boost, which streamlines all aspects of benefits administration, from manual, time-consuming processes that bog down HR teams to counterintuitive navigation and disconnects that frustrate and confuse employees, who are otherwise accustomed to the ease of online shopping. By partnering directly with insurance carriers, PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, engaging employee shopping experiences and time-saving services for carrier billing. Synergy also works with the majority of the carriers participating in Boost, making PlanSource an ideal partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Synergy to our community of resellers; their focus on groups over 500 employees is a natural fit for PlanSource,” said Dave Osborne, Chief Revenue Officer at PlanSource. “We are excited to offer our dynamic benefits technology platform to their customers, helping them to optimize the employee benefits shopping experience while providing education and guiding to the best coverage for their families.”

About Synergy Enrollment & Benefits

Synergy Enrollment & Benefits is a full-service benefits enrollment solution for brokers and employers specializing in enrollment platforms, work site voluntary benefits, and benefits enrollment. By partnering with Synergy, clients gain access to the suite of technology platforms. These can be used for benefits enrollment, benefits administration, ACA reporting, HRIS and much more. Learn more at synergyenrollment.com .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at plansource.com .

