VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it now offers the ezSolarLoan financing option for residential solar customers through Community 1st Credit Union. Solar Alliance works with Community 1st Credit Union to allow homeowners to finance their solar systems so they can enjoy the many benefits of solar without the upfront cost. The process is a seamless online application and fast approval.



The residential solar division of Solar Alliance continues to grow as we diversify the Company across multiple business segments. During the current economic crisis, Solar Alliance has experienced a strong increase in residential solar sales. The ability to offer a financing solution allows the Company to provide clean, low-cost renewable energy to a greater number of customers as we continue to grow.

“The ability to offer our residential customers a simple, quick and easy financing option will open the door to increased system sales,” said CEO Myke Clark. “The Community 1st Credit Union relationship extends beyond Tennessee and is a great fit for us as we expand into other states. Solar Alliance experienced a significant increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year and a large portion of that revenue is the result of our expanded residential division. This relationship and access to customer financing will only help our residential division grow even faster.”

About ezSolarLoan and Community 1st Credit Union ( www.ezsolarloan.com )

The ezSolarLoan lending platform is brought to you by Community 1st Credit Union. We’ve been helping people “go solar” since 2012. With our seamless online application and fast approval process, you won’t need to jump through lots of hoops. Many loans can be approved instantly to get you started right away. All loans are financed by Community 1st Credit Union, a pioneer in accessible consumer credit in Washington State since 1925 and now financing solar projects across the country.

Myke Clark, CEO



For more information:



Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674



Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

416-848-7744

mclark@solaralliance.com



About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."