BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today unveiled G-Verify, a consumer-facing, scannable verification program that allows brands to communicate product information directly to consumers. Powered by Lucid Green’s Lucid ID platform, G-Verify can be used by brands to confirm product authenticity, share manufacturing certifications, child-resistant compliance details, reviews, dosage, and educational content through unique QR codes.



G-Verify harnesses the power of Lucid Green’s 36,000 registered users and up to 600 daily scans per brand to provide reliable product, safety, and educational information directly to consumers and retailers. Each G-Verify Lucid ID is conveniently printed on product packaging and can be easily scanned with any smartphone camera. Greenlane’s latest offering in partnership with Lucid Green assures consumers that every aspect of their favorite products, from the packaging to the hardware or cannabis itself, is verified and compliant, and provides critical information regarding lab testing and safety.

BRANDS

Greenlane brands that opt into G-Verify will have direct-to-consumer control over their own brand narrative. Each G-Verify brand landing page provides real-time updates regarding product information, compliance testing results, marketing assets, and brand messaging. G-Verify Lucid ID codes seamlessly integrate into existing compliance labeling machinery and easily prints directly within existing compliance labels. In addition, brands will receive monthly consumer data reports that can be leveraged to update marketing content and drive sales. Most importantly, G-Verify proactively verifies that a product is authentic, protecting brands from intellectual property theft.

DISPENSARIES

G-Verify acts as a virtual brand ambassador that can be easily utilized by budtenders to provide product expertise at point-of-sale. In addition to enhancing in-store customer experiences, G-Verify provides comprehensive employee training and guidelines regarding best practices and ongoing product education. G-Verify brands seamlessly integrate with existing retailer POS systems, which allows retailers to verify product authenticity, certifications, and compliance, and even review product testing results in real-time. Upon registration, retailers will gain access to brand marketing assets which can be used to drive sales and customer engagement.

CONSUMERS

Any consumer with a smartphone can access critical product information including dosage recommendations, reviews, ingredient breakdowns, batch information, and certifications. Consumers can even track their personal experience with products without downloading additional applications. G-Verify’s landing page also allows consumers to explore verified customer reviews, industry articles, and related blogs about participating products or brands. Unlike other compliance solutions, the G-Verify platform also acts as a digital wallet that tracks purchases and rewards points, allowing consumers to redeem exclusive gifts and offers.

“The legal cannabis retail environment is still challenging space for consumers, brands, and dispensaries to navigate,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane. “The illicit market is actively competing with legal companies for customers, which is a serious threat to consumer safety. G-Verify’s partnership with Lucid Green delivers a vital platform that allows cannabis enthusiasts to buy and sell consumption products with peace of mind.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

About Lucid Green Inc.

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green’s revolutionary information platform provides brands a channel to connect directly with both consumers and retail staff; enabling brands, distributors, and retailers to provide the most accurate product information and improve their customers’ experience. Lucid Green's total transparency platform allows consumers to verify product authenticity, understand effects and usage recommendations, view test results, scan reviews, and track their experience – delivering a safe, predictable, and enjoyable experience. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io



