An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Fluorocarbon market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$82.4 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$90.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Fluorocarbon segment will reach a market size of US$530.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Refrigerants market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Refrigerants market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A-Gas International; AGC Inc.; Airgas Inc.; Arkema Group; Changsu 3f Fluorochemical Industry Co. Ltd.; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Dongyue Group Ltd.; Gas Servei S.A.; Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.; Harp International Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Linde AG; Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V.; Navin Fluorine International Limited; Oz-Chill Refrigerants; Quimobasicos; Refrigerant Solutions Inc.; Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd; Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.; SRF Ltd.; Tazzetti S.p.A.; The Chemours Company; Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd.; Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Refrigerant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Refrigerants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Refrigerants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Refrigerants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Fluorocarbon (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Fluorocarbon (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Fluorocarbon (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hydrocarbon (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hydrocarbon (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hydrocarbon (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Inorganic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Inorganic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Inorganic (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Refrigerators (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Refrigerators (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Refrigerators (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chillers (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Chillers (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Chillers (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Air Conditioners (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Air Conditioners (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Air Conditioners (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Heat Pumps (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Heat Pumps (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Heat Pumps (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Refrigerant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Refrigerants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Refrigerants Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Refrigerants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Refrigerants Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Refrigerants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Refrigerants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Refrigerants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Refrigerants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Refrigerants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Refrigerants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Refrigerants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Refrigerants Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Refrigerants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Refrigerants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Refrigerants Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Refrigerant Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Refrigerants Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Refrigerants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Refrigerants Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Refrigerants Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Refrigerants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Refrigerants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Refrigerants Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Refrigerants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Refrigerants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Refrigerants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Refrigerants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Refrigerants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Refrigerants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Refrigerants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Refrigerants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Refrigerants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Refrigerants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Refrigerants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Refrigerants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Refrigerants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Refrigerants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Refrigerants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Refrigerants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Refrigerants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Refrigerants Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Refrigerants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Refrigerants Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Refrigerants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Refrigerants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Refrigerants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Refrigerants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Refrigerants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Refrigerants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Refrigerants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Refrigerants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Refrigerants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Refrigerants Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Refrigerants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Refrigerants Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Refrigerants Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Refrigerants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Refrigerants Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Refrigerants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Refrigerants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Refrigerants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Refrigerants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Refrigerants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Refrigerants Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Refrigerants Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Refrigerants Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Refrigerants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Refrigerants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Refrigerants Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Refrigerants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Refrigerants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Refrigerants Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Refrigerants Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Refrigerants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Refrigerants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Refrigerants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Refrigerants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Refrigerants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Refrigerants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Refrigerants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Refrigerants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Refrigerants Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Refrigerants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Refrigerants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Refrigerants Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Refrigerants Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Refrigerants Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Refrigerants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Refrigerants Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Refrigerants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Refrigerants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Refrigerants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Refrigerants Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Refrigerants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Refrigerants Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Refrigerants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Refrigerants Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Refrigerants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Refrigerants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Refrigerants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Refrigerants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Refrigerants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Refrigerants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Refrigerants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Refrigerants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Refrigerants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Refrigerants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Refrigerants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Refrigerants Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Refrigerants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Refrigerants Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Refrigerants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Refrigerants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Refrigerants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
