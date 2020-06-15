Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Chlorine market worldwide will grow by a projected US$16.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Mercury Cell Process, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5% and reach a market size of US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mercury Cell Process market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.4% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$491.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$490.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mercury Cell Process segment will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Chlorine market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Chlorine market landscape.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Ercros SA

FMC Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Ineos Group AG

Nouryon

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Olin Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Chlorine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



