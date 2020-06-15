~ Virtual Meeting Only by Live Audio Webcast – No Physical Meeting Location ~



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) announced today a change to the location and format of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). In light of the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and public health concerns, the location and format of the 2020 Annual Meeting will be conducted exclusively by remote communications, via the Internet.

The meeting will continue to be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/ 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person and will not be able to vote their shares in real time, but shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2020, will be able to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform.

To attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders may visit either the Investors and Newsroom section of the uniQure corporate website, or go directly to www.meetingcenter.io/287482672 and enter the control number included on the notice, proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed. Those without a control number may attend the 2020 Annual Meeting as guests by logging in to the same virtual meeting platform and following the instructions on the website for guest access. Unlike shareholders with control numbers, guests will not be able to ask questions at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

A replay of the webcast will be available via a link on the uniQure website in the Investors & Newsroom section under Corporate Governance.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: