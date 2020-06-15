Vernon Hills, IL, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 15, 2020—A new digital interview series, “Black Menace: Survival Steps to Beat COVID-19 for African Americans,” discusses effects of COVID-19 on the African American community is being produced and hosted by Necie Edwards, health educator, health activist, and founder of the Fibromyalgia Patient Education and Support Organization (FPESO). The program, which features African American professionals, has been created to educate the African American community on COVID-19 and help individuals take charge of their health while empowering them physically mentally, spiritually, and economically.

“Black Menace” will feature African American professionals in a variety of industries and include physicians, nurses, therapists, exercise specialists, clergy, financial advisors, health coaches, nutritionists and others. Each episode will run 30-60 minutes and include an interview with one of the guests.

“Black Menace” will stream from June 20th through the 25th. The program will be hosted on the Fibromyalgia Patient Education & Support Organization website, Periscope, Facebook, and YouTube channels. Look out for the lineup and programming to be announced soon.

“As a woman of color, I am greatly concerned about our community,” says Edwards, who is an experienced talk show host as well as a part-time consultant with the FDA. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a deadly menace to society, and has had a particularly devastating impact on African Americans.”

To date, scheduled guests on “Black Menace” include (in alphabetical order):

-- Shantay Carter, RN, Covid -19 Survivor, Author, and Speaker www.womenofintegrityinc.org. www.scarterrn.com

--Petrina Craine, MD, emergency medicine physician. pcraine19@gmail.com

--Luchiana Dotson, licensed life insurance agent Primerica http://www.primerica.com/luchianadotson

--Monae Everett, Celebrity Hairstylist and Public Speaker Focusing on Diversity and Inclusion www.TheMonaeLife.com

--Janette Gardner, Mathematics Educator National Board Certified Teacher absvaluetutoring@gmail.com

--Dr. Christopher L. Hall MD http://drhallwrites.com/bio.html

--Cassandra Hill, Certified Wellness Coach & Holistic Health Practitioner www.cassandrahill.com

-- Darryl Horton, author, nutritionist, restauranteur https://www.sendoutcards.com/u/dkhmarketing, https://www.dhorton.juiceplus.com/

--Kahlil King, PhD, mental health expert www.KahlilKing.com

-- Chinyere "Dr. Chi" Okpaleke, MD: Board Certified Family Medicine Physician, media health expert, philanthropist, & entrepreneur. www.THEDRCHI.COM

-- Dr. Michele C. Reed, Board Certified Family Medicine Physician, author, speaker, Certified Personal Trainer, COVID-19 Survivor www.FitDoc.com; www.msfamilyhealthcare.com

-- Richale R. Reed, MA., LCMHCS, LCAS, dual licensed therapist, speaker, author, certified executive & personal coach, & corporate trainer https://www.CateRRRflies.com https://www.INpoweryou.com

--Dr. Dori Russ, MD, Esq. http://therussgroupllc.com/dr.-dori.html

--Nadine Thompson, MSW, CEO & Founder Soul Purpose Lifestyle Company, https://soulpurpose.com/

--Trey Triplette, Certified Performance Nutritionist - AADE Diabetes Coach www.3NaturalBioNutrition.com

-- Mike Veny, author, mental health speaker www.mikeveny.com

--Tory White, Mental healthcare Therapist, speaker and faith counselor www.Torywhite.org

--Herman Williams, M.D., author, speaker, Managing Director at BDO Nashville Healthcare Advisory https://clearlivingthelife.com

For more information, Contact Edwards at: necie@fibromyalgiapatienteducation.info; 224-225-9478.

ABOUT NECIE EDWARDS

Necie Edwards founded the Fibromyalgia Patient Education and Support Organization(FPESO) in 2014 to provide educational programs and services designed to improve the quality of life for patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia—offering help and hope to the millions of individuals who suffer from this debilitating condition.

Herself diagnosed with the condition in 2014, Necie combines her professional experience in health and wellness education with the extensive and ongoing research she has done as a chronic pain warrior.

A workshop leader, keynote speaker, and health conference event coordinator, Necie hosts “Fibromyalgia Talks,” featuring conversations with healthcare providers, holistic/complementary medicine practitioners, clergy members, public service officials, and fibromyalgia patients. She also hosts “Pain Free Zone” radio show, featuring interviews with patients, physicians, and other healthcare providers discussing clues about what causes fibromyalgia and how to overcome it in daily life. In addition, she is also a part-time consultant with the FDA.

ABOUT FIBROMYALGIA PATIENT EDUCATION AND SUPPORT ORGANIZATION

The vision of FPESO is to educate, inform and provide healthy choices for those inspiring to learn and grow beyond the journey of chronic pain. Its mission is to spread awareness of the impact of chronic pain, increase visibility and improve the quality of life for those wanting to live a life with minimum pain. https://www.fibromyalgiapatienteducation.info/

###





Media Contact: Necie Edwards - 847-542-4763





This story has been submitted by KISS PR Story Free Newswire https://story.kisspr.com





