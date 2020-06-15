DUBLIN, Ireland, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Prospectus updates - effective from 15 June 2020
This is to notify you of an update to the Prospectus to clarify that the Net Asset Value is calculated on Business Days which are declared as non-Dealing Days. In addition, the supplements of the below Sub-Funds which have a Dealing Deadline on the Business Day prior to each Dealing Day (the "Relevant Sub-Funds") will be updated to clarify that dealing orders may be made on such Business Days.
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/en/showpage.aspx?pageID=695
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com
+44 207 7428379
The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV