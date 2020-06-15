EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 15 JUNE 2020 AT 14.10
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Laine Timo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200615125824_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-06-11
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Made under life insurance policy
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 907 Unit price: 3.79 EUR
(2): Volume: 575 Unit price: 3.79 EUR
(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 3.79 EUR
(4): Volume: 519 Unit price: 3.79 EUR
(5): Volume: 382 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 3.79 EUR
(7): Volume: 283 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 364 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 135 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 719 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 348 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 1,698 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
(14): Volume: 807 Unit price: 3.79 EUR
(15): Volume: 318 Unit price: 3.83 EUR
(16): Volume: 636 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(17): Volume: 588 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(18): Volume: 396 Unit price: 3.83 EUR
(19): Volume: 266 Unit price: 3.83 EUR
(20): Volume: 961 Unit price: 3.83 EUR
(21): Volume: 607 Unit price: 3.82 EUR
(22): Volume: 1,039 Unit price: 3.83 EUR
(23): Volume: 150 Unit price: 3.88 EUR
(24): Volume: 3,199 Unit price: 3.9 EUR
(25): Volume: 640 Unit price: 3.9 EUR
(26): Volume: 148 Unit price: 3.9 EUR
(27): Volume: 90 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(27): Volume: 17,100 Volume weighted average price: 3.82955 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
Eezy Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: