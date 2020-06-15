EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 15 JUNE 2020 AT 14.10

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Laine Timo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200615125824_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-06-11

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Made under life insurance policy

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 907 Unit price: 3.79 EUR

(2): Volume: 575 Unit price: 3.79 EUR

(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 3.79 EUR

(4): Volume: 519 Unit price: 3.79 EUR

(5): Volume: 382 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 3.79 EUR

(7): Volume: 283 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 364 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 135 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 719 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 348 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 1,698 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 807 Unit price: 3.79 EUR

(15): Volume: 318 Unit price: 3.83 EUR

(16): Volume: 636 Unit price: 3.82 EUR

(17): Volume: 588 Unit price: 3.82 EUR

(18): Volume: 396 Unit price: 3.83 EUR

(19): Volume: 266 Unit price: 3.83 EUR

(20): Volume: 961 Unit price: 3.83 EUR

(21): Volume: 607 Unit price: 3.82 EUR

(22): Volume: 1,039 Unit price: 3.83 EUR

(23): Volume: 150 Unit price: 3.88 EUR

(24): Volume: 3,199 Unit price: 3.9 EUR

(25): Volume: 640 Unit price: 3.9 EUR

(26): Volume: 148 Unit price: 3.9 EUR

(27): Volume: 90 Unit price: 3.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(27): Volume: 17,100 Volume weighted average price: 3.82955 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934