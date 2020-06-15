Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Hong Kong Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market: Supplier Strategies, Volume and Sales Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.
Blood Typing and Grouping Tests
ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du)
Infectious Disease Screening Tests
AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.
Competitive Assessments
Market Segmentation Analysis
Current and Emerging Products
Technology Review
Blood Group Genotyping
PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing
Microarrays
BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing
Strategic Recommendations
