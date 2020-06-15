RADNOR, Pa., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan seizure disorders, today announced that Martha Manning, Esq., has been appointed Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.



“We are thrilled to welcome Martha to our growing team at Marinus, and believe her legal experience supporting biopharma companies across all development stages will be instrumental as we navigate through our upcoming milestones for ganaxolone in orphan seizure disorders,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “Martha will bring invaluable industry leadership to our organization as we begin to plan for and execute potential commercialization, strategic alliances and value enhancing portfolio expansion opportunities.”

Ms. Manning has spent over 20 years in the life sciences sector, providing legal advice for development stage and commercial biopharma companies. Immediately prior to joining Marinus, Ms. Manning was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she helped to develop and execute corporate strategy, managed corporate governance for Board of Directors, and handled all legal and compliance matters. Before her tenure at Achillion, she was General Counsel for ICeutica Inc. where she was also responsible for all legal matters, including supporting corporate growth through R&D, product and clinical development and out licensing, and corporate governance. Ms. Manning has held roles that have included Chief Legal Officer for OraPharma, Inc., Vice President and General Counsel for Sandoz, Inc. (Novartis), Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Adolor Corporation, and Business and Finance Associate for the law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Ms. Manning earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant, and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, along with a Phase 2 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, and a Phase 2 biomarker driven proof of concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The Company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our clinical development plans for ganaxolone and the clinical development schedule and milestones. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; clinical trial results may not support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our product candidate; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidate; our ability to raise additional capital; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the medical community and the global economy; and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by us that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our product candidate. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

