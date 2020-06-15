Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: Plant Capacity, Demand & Supply, Sales Channel, Competition, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
LPG witnessed a strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the demand for LPG to decrease in commerical global markets. However there is an increase in consumption of LPG in household end-use due to lockdowns. Moreover, the use of LPG in commercial, industrial and transportation is likely to create a strong demand for LPG from 2021-2030.
In this report, the Global LPG market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
The report offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations and SWOT analysis to provide comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product & Technology Overview
2. Global LPG Outlook, 2015-2030
2.1. Production
2.1.1. By Region
3. Global LPG Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
3.1. By End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others)
3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
3.3. By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America)
3.4. By Company
4. Region 1 North America LPG Outlook, 2015-2030
4.1. Capacity, By Volume
4.1.1. By Country
4.2. Production
4.2.1. By Country
5. North America LPG Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
5.1. By End Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others)
5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
5.3. By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico)
6. Country 1 United States LPG Outlook, 2015-2030
6.1. Capacity, By Volume
6.1.1. By Company
6.1.2. By Region
6.2. Production
6.2.1. By Company
6.2.2. By Region
6.3. Operating Efficiency
6.3.1. By Company
7. United States LPG Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume
7.1. Demand
7.2. Supply
7.3. Gap
8. United States LPG Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
8.1. By End Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others)
8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
8.3. By Region
9. Customer Analysis
9.1. Procurement Volume
9.2. Procurement Prices
9.3. Existing Supplier
9.4. Contact Details
10. Cost Structure
10.1.1. Raw Material Cost
10.1.2. Selling & Distribution Cost
10.1.3. Fixed Cost
10.1.4. Other Cost
11. Pricing
11.1. Weekly (Historical)
11.2. Monthly (Historical)
11.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Company Profiles
12.1.1. Basic Details
12.1.2. Financials
12.1.3. Segmental/Product Information
12.1.4. Expansion Plans
12.1.5. SWOT Analysis
12.1.6. Key Strategy
13. Top News / Deals
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends & developments
16. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
