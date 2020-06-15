Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: Plant Capacity, Demand & Supply, Sales Channel, Competition, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



LPG witnessed a strong demand in 2019 and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the demand for LPG to decrease in commerical global markets. However there is an increase in consumption of LPG in household end-use due to lockdowns. Moreover, the use of LPG in commercial, industrial and transportation is likely to create a strong demand for LPG from 2021-2030.



In this report, the Global LPG market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by End-use - Household, Industrial use, commercial use, Transportation, Others.

Market, by Sales Channel - Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

Market, by Region - North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America

Market, by Region

The report offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations and SWOT analysis to provide comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. Global LPG Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Production

2.1.1. By Region



3. Global LPG Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others)

3.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

3.3. By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America)

3.4. By Company



4. Region 1 North America LPG Outlook, 2015-2030

4.1. Capacity, By Volume

4.1.1. By Country

4.2. Production

4.2.1. By Country



5. North America LPG Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5.1. By End Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others)

5.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

5.3. By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico)



6. Country 1 United States LPG Outlook, 2015-2030

6.1. Capacity, By Volume

6.1.1. By Company

6.1.2. By Region

6.2. Production

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Region

6.3. Operating Efficiency

6.3.1. By Company



7. United States LPG Demand-Supply Scenario, 2015-2030, By Volume

7.1. Demand

7.2. Supply

7.3. Gap



8. United States LPG Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

8.1. By End Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others)

8.2. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

8.3. By Region



9. Customer Analysis

9.1. Procurement Volume

9.2. Procurement Prices

9.3. Existing Supplier

9.4. Contact Details



10. Cost Structure

10.1.1. Raw Material Cost

10.1.2. Selling & Distribution Cost

10.1.3. Fixed Cost

10.1.4. Other Cost



11. Pricing

11.1. Weekly (Historical)

11.2. Monthly (Historical)

11.3. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. Basic Details

12.1.2. Financials

12.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

12.1.4. Expansion Plans

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Strategy



13. Top News / Deals



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & developments



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Saudi Arabia oil company

Conoco Philips

Agyaz

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company

Gazprom

MGT pertroil company

National Iranian Gas Company

Unigaz

