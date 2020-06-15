Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of New Mobile Network Architectures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the impact of new mobile network architectures. It analyses if virtualisation of the 5G radio access network will truly enable significant gains for operators in the medium term and what impact dynamic spectrum management will have on 5G.



The report also answers the following questions:



What is the timetable for a standalone (SA) core network, the gateway to true 5G?

Will operators no longer be dependent on traditional equipment suppliers? Who are the RAN mavericks?

What impact will new entrants from the US have on the RAN market?

Which operators are spearheading the adoption of 5G wireless network virtualisation?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 5G and new network architectures

2.1. Key concepts

2.1.1. Core principles of virtualisation applied to mobile networks

2.1.2. Evolution of mobile access network architecture

2.1.3. Introduction of Edge Computing in the infrastructures network

2.1.4. 5G New Radio (NR) core network: non standalone and standalone architectures

2.1.5. Opportunities created by network slicing

2.2. Spectrum and 5G

2.2.1. Spectrum: influential in network topology

2.2.2. The RAN's evolution: from yesterday to today to tomorrow

2.2.3. 5G expands available spectrum considerably

2.2.4. Increased network density: both a problem and a solution

2.2.5. Access to unlicensed spectrum

2.2.6. Dynamic Spectrum Sharing to facilitate the transition to an SA architecture

2.2.7. Appeal of millimetre wave bands



3. Initiatives

3.1. Alliances

3.1.1. Network virtualisation: transforming operators' business

3.1.2. Joint initiatives to accelerate an inevitable transition

3.1.3. O-RAN Alliance and TIP, two main alliances promoting Open RAN

3.2. RAN suppliers

3.2.1. New RAN equipment suppliers

3.2.2. The new entrants

3.2.3. New entrants to RAN and veteran suppliers of other network components

3.2.4. Veteran RAN equipment suppliers



4. Rollouts

4.1. Case studies

4.1.1. Case study: China Mobile and its unparalleled network

4.1.2. Rakuten, the promises of a fully virtualised network

4.1.3. Telefnica

4.1.4. Vodafone UK

4.2. Lessons learned

4.2.1. Lessons on the choice of core network: NSA vs. SA

4.2.2. Lessons learned on spectrum choices and their and impact on rollout strategies

4.2.3. Lessons learned on rollout strategies: the access network

4.2.4. Lessons learned on rollout strategies: the rise of Open RAN

4.2.5. How technological choices affect operators' economic equation



5. Conclusions

5.1. True 5G requires a deep-seated transformation by operators

5.2. 5G spectrum

5.3. The core network and its impact on the RAN

5.4. Mobile operators

5.5. Mobile network equipment suppliers

5.6. Recommendations

