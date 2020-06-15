Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease By Syndrome, Plex, Place and by Country. With COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive Guides and Customization 2020 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19 drives a surge in demand but what is the long term impact? The microbiology lab may disappear while multiplex takes center stage.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe. Find out what the numbers are in this informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of antimicrobial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends is pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Multiplex testing

Pathogen evolution and pandemics

Biotechnology advances in genetics

Climate change

Globalization

The rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions.



Key Topics Covered:



Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Disease - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition



2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.5 Influenza

2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea

2.7 Tuberculosis

2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

2.10 Blood Screening

2.11 COVID-19

2.12 Pandemic Diagnostics



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT

3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Biocartis

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Chembio

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fusion Genomics

Genedrive

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

Inflammatix

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

4.1.5 Self Testing

4.1.6 The Need for Speed

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower Costs

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine

4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview

6.3 Global Market by Plex - Overview

6.4 Global Market by Place - Overview



7. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - By Syndrome

7.1 Respiratory

7.2 Gastrointestinal

7.3 Blood

7.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

7.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

7.6 Other



8. Global MDx Markets for Infectious Disease - by Plex

8.1 Single Plex

8.2 Duplex

8.3 Triplex

8.4 Multiplex Technology



9. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

9.1 Hospital Lab

9.2 Outpatient Lab

9.3 POC

9.4 Other Technology



Appendices

United States Medicare System: 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

COVID-19 Approved Assays

