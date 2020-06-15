New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact on Cloud Services: COVID-19 - Thematic Research" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892818/?utm_source=GNW





The shock of a widespread move to home-working would have brought businesses to a grinding halt had large investments in cloud computing not been made over the last 10 years. That investment now has the potential to transform the way some businesses operate.



Since March 2020, cloud-based services for remote workers have kept the world running and could result in fundamental changes to how the world works.The remote-working genie is out of the bottle.



The sustained nature of COVID-19 means organizations previously averse to the prospect of allowing employees to work remotely are now having to embrace the idea.



Scope

- This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud services sector.

- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. - This generates a leading indicator of future performance.



Reasons to Buy

- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies’ ability to cope with extreme shocks.

- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the cloud services sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892818/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001