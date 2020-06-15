Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market by Products & Services [Hematology Analyzers (5 Parts, 6 Parts, 3 Part, PoC, Semi-Automated), Hemostasis, Immunohematology], Price Range (High, Low), End User (Government Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025 from USD 7.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Technological advancements in hematology analyzers and reagents, the integration of flow cytometry techniques with hematology analyzers, and the increasing incidence of blood disorders are the factors expected to drive the market during the study period. However, the high cost of hematology analyzers, product recalls, and slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in emerging countries are factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

High-end hematology analyzers to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By price range, the hematology instruments market is segmented into high-end, mid-range, and low-end hematology analyzers. The lower cost of these analyzers, in comparison with high-end analyzers, is a key factor driving the adoption of these instruments. Moreover, the smaller development, validation, and launch period for mid-range hematology analyzers (approximately two years) also contribute to overall market growth. As a result, several leading players are focused on the development of innovative technologies for mid-range hematology analyzers in the market

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population and the resultant growth in the incidence of thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, and leukemia. Moreover, the improved healthcare infrastructure in countries like Japan, China, and Australia; rising number of general surgeries and organ transplantations; and the growing number of ongoing research activities are other factors also contributing to the high growth of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Overview

4.2 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by Product & Service

4.3 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by End User

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market

5 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by Product & Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hematology Products & Services

5.2.1 Reagents & Consumables

5.2.1.1 Hematology Reagents

5.2.1.1.1 Growing Preference for Reagent Rental Business Models to Boost the Adoption of Hematology Reagents

5.2.1.2 Consumables

5.2.1.2.1 Consumables Are Reusable, Inexpensive, and Required in Limited Quantities; Supporting Their Adoption

5.2.1.3 Controls & Calibrators

5.2.1.3.1 Controls & Calibrators Offer the Highest Quality of Lab Results, Have Long-Term Stability, and Are Convenient to Use

5.2.1.4 Slide Stainers/Makers

5.2.1.4.1 Automated Slide Stainers/Makers Help Laboratories Provide Cost-Efficient, Reliable, and Uniform Staining Results

5.2.2 Instruments

5.2.2.1 5-Part and 6-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers

5.2.2.1.1 Growing Preference for 5-Part and 6-Part Hematology Analyzers Due to Their Advantages to Drive Market Growth

5.2.2.2 3-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers

5.2.2.2.1 3-Part Analyzers Offer Reduced Maintenance Costs, Making Them Ideal Cost-Effective Solutions for Developing Countries

5.2.2.3 Point-Of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers

5.2.2.3.1 Rising Inclination Towards Home Testing of Blood Levels Will Lead to Market Growth

5.2.2.4 Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers

5.2.2.4.1 Need for Manual Interruption Will Limit the Adoption of These Products

5.2.3 Services

5.2.3.1 High Adoption of Hematology Diagnostic Techniques Will Aid Market Growth

5.3 Hemostasis Products & Services

5.3.1 Reagents & Consumables

5.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Coagulation Disorders to Support Growth

5.3.2 Instruments

5.3.2.1 Hemostasis Instruments Offer Outstanding Productivity While Reducing Complexities and Increasing Output

5.3.3 Services

5.3.3.1 Advancements in Hemostasis Diagnostic Techniques Will Accelerate Market Growth

5.4 Immunohematology Products & Services

5.4.1 Reagents & Consumables

5.4.1.1 Development of Novel Immunohematology Reagents is Supporting Market Growth

5.4.2 Instruments

5.4.2.1 Growing Automation in Immunohematology Labs to Boost Market Growth

5.4.3 Services

5.4.3.1 Services Enable Customer-Focused Care - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6 Hematology Analyzers Market, by Price Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-End Hematology Analyzers

6.2.1 Lower Throughput Rates and Reduced Accuracy Will Hamper the Market Growth in This Segment

6.3 High-End Hematology Analyzers

6.3.1 High-End Analyzers Offer Advantages Such As Reliability, High Accuracy, Flexibility, and Ease of Use

6.4 Mid-Range Hematology Analyzers

6.4.1 Lower Cost of Mid-Range Hematology Analyzers in Comparison with High-End Analyzers - A Key Growth Driver

7 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hemorrhagic Conditions

7.2.1 Increase in Hemorrhagic Cases to Support the Adoption of Hematology Instruments

7.3 Infection-Related Conditions

7.3.1 Growing Burden of Infectious Diseases to Support the Adoption of Hematology Instruments

7.4 Immune System-Related Conditions

7.4.1 Rising Use in Point-Of-Care Applications is Likely to Aid the Adoption of Hematology Analyzers & Reagents

7.5 Blood Cancer

7.5.1 Hematology Analyzers Are Key Instruments Used for the Determination of Hematological Malignancies

7.6 Anemia

7.6.1 Growing Incidence of Anemia to Support the Adoption of Hematology Instruments

7.7 Other Applications

8 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by Usage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standalone Analyzers

8.2.1 Increased Use of Standalone Analyzers in Hospitals and Reference Labs to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Point-Of-Care Analyzers

8.3.1 Small Sample Requirement Leading to Increased Preference for Poc Analyzers Among End Users

9 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Service Providers

9.2.1 Growing Outsourcing Will Increase the Market Growth in This Segment

9.3 Hospital Laboratories

9.3.1 High Prevalence of Blood-Related Disorders Will Result in High Market Growth

9.4 Government Reference Laboratories

9.4.1 Affordability and Provision of Free Services Are Likely to Propel the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.5 Research & Academic Institutes

9.5.1 Increasing Number of Drug Discovery and Research Activities to Support Market Growth

10 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Favorable Research Scenario Will Drive Market Growth in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Anemic Patients is a Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Government Support to Develop Innovative Diagnostic Technologies Contributing to Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Presence of Proper Protocols and Guidelines in Diagnostics to Propel Market Growth in the Coming Years

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Preference for Hematology Testing During Transplantation Will Result in Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Consolidation of Laboratories in Spain Will Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives and Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

To Aid Growth 124

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Flu in Japan in Recent Years is Contributing to Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 High Burden of Chronic Diseases to Support Market Growth

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Celiac Disease to Support the Use of Hematology Analyzers and Reagents

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Rising Healthcare Spending Will Support Market Growth

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Investments by Leading Hematology Analyzer and Reagent Manufacturers in the Country to Drive Market Growth

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Cancer to Support Market Growth in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latam

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 MEA Will Hold a Smaller Share and Grow at a Lower Rate Than the Major Regional Markets

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

11.3.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4 Market Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Roche

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.3 Recent Developments

12.3 Danaher Corporation

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Products & Services Offered

12.3.3 Recent Developments

12.4 Diatron

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Products Offered

12.4.3 Recent Developments

12.5 Drew Scientific Group

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Products Offered

12.6 Siemens Healthineers Group

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Products & Services Offered

12.6.3 Recent Developments

12.7 Sysmex Corporation

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products & Services Offered

12.7.3 Recent Developments

12.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.8.3 Recent Developments

12.9 Horiba

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products Offered

12.9.3 Recent Developments

12.10 Nihon Kohden

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Products Offered

12.10.3 Recent Developments

12.11 EKF Diagnostics

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Products Offered

12.11.3 Recent Developments

12.12 Boule Diagnostics Ab

12.12.1 Business Overview

12.12.2 Products Offered

12.12.3 Recent Developments

12.13 Mindray

12.13.1 Business Overview

12.13.2 Products Offered

12.13.3 Recent Developments

12.14 Biosystems S.A. (A Ginper Group Company)

12.14.1 Business Overview

12.14.2 Products Offered

12.15 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

12.15.1 Business Overview

12.15.2 Products Offered

12.15.3 Recent Developments

12.16 Drucker Diagnostics

12.17 Vital Diagnostics

12.18 Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd.

12.19 Carolina Liquid Chemistries

12.20 Neomedica Bioscience Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n60ce

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900