FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced that physicians and hospitals using the Pure-Vu® System will now have on-demand access to a full spectrum of Motus support and educational resources via the new Motus GI mobile app, which was launched today. This new mobile solution is a part of a larger effort to diversify and digitize much of the go-to-market content for the Pure-Vu System, which is being adopted by a growing number of major U.S. hospitals since being commercially launched at the end of 2019.



This new mobile interface provides Pure-Vu System users instant access to on-demand video support and training resources, including demo and intra-procedural videos, live set-up tutorials, and case studies. The app can be customized to individual hospitals, enabling the administration and healthcare teams to share and track protocols and upload external materials specific to their respective endoscopy department. It is available to all Pure-Vu System users via the ‘imsmart’ umbrella in the App store.

“The mobile app was designed around our customers’ desire to seamlessly integrate the Pure-Vu System into their clinical and operational workflow,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI. “The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we engage with hospitals. As many interactions have become virtual, we created a user-friendly app that enables us to remotely support each hospital’s use of the Pure-Vu System. We believe this new tool will be a valuable resource for physicians and their staff as GI procedures resume as COVID-19 infections have started to abate.”

The Pure-Vu System is designed to improve visualization of the colon, enabling gastroenterologists to perform a quality colonoscopy. The system is cleared for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The system integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy, while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy, particularly patients who are elderly, with comorbidities, or active bleeds, represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon for a quality exam. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Motus GI estimates that approximately four million inpatient colonoscopy procedures take place worldwide each year.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

(646) 597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com