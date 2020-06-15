DENVER and TORONTO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or the “Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced its financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Signed long-term agreement with Robes, Inc. to cultivate unique strains for sale in the Canadian recreational market at MJardin’s WILL Facility.

Received Cultivation and Processing license for Warman facility.

Reduced SG&A by 46% compared to the same period in 2018.

“When I stepped into the role of CEO, MJardin was in a state of transition. Since I have endeavored to place this business on strong footing to succeed going forward, by narrowing the focus of operations and doubling-down on our core competencies, namely, the cultivation of high-quality and high THC cannabis. We have completed the necessary clean up and refocus of our operations and can move into 2020 as a much more narrowly focused organization,” said Pat Witcher, CEO of MJardin Group, Inc. “With construction completed at the majority of the Canadian facilities and right-sized operations, we are well positioned to focus on a strong entry to the Canadian recreational market in the second half of 2020 and turn the corner as a business. I believe the true potential of MJardin will finally be highlighted to the consumers in the markets we serve, beginning in 2020. Furthermore, the addition of Edward Jonasson to our executive team has been a tremendous help and makes me confident we are on the correct path.”

“For the past six months, I have been focused on addressing and ultimately improving the Company’s internal processes and financial reporting. Now that the Company has unwound historically unprofitable commitments, I will continue to focus on increasing transparency to our investors while working with Pat to continue stabilizing our operations and positioning MJardin for growth as we push forward towards delivering on the promise and value of our current asset base,” said Edward Jonasson, CFO of MJardin Group Inc.

2019 Year End Financial Highlights

Revenue amounted to $26.7 million, compared to $27.5 million in 2018.

Entered into definitive agreement for the disposition of GreenMart of Nevada LLC (dba Cheyenne) for US$35 million - proceeds will reduce total debt by US$30 million and the transaction is expected to close in 2020.

Total debt as at the date of this report totals approximately $146 million.

Net loss of $267.5 million, compared to $81.4 million in 2018, which includes $207,502,787 impairment related to goodwill, intangibles, PP&E and principal promissory note in 2019 and $21,149,992 in 2018.

Adjusted net loss from operations of $56.6 million, excluding share-based compensation and impairment, compared to $46.3 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.2 million, compared to $12.1 million in 2018.

2019 Operational Highlights

Completed Construction on Canadian facilities WILL, GRO and AMI Phase 2.

Signed exclusive supply agreement with Robes, Inc. for production of unique strains at the WILL facility.

Advanced construction on all Canadian facilities

Completed strategic sale-leaseback transactions at both Cheyenne and Warman facilities.

Continued to generate industry leading yields at Canadian indoor facilities in excess of 60 grams per square-foot of bench space each grow cycle.

Summary of Annual Results and Q4 Results

Twelve Month period ended Three Month period ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Restated December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Restated Profit and loss items $ $ $ $ Revenue 26,696,824 27,505,742 1,397,394 5,735,760 Direct operating costs (17,277,518 ) (15,855,745 ) (1,258,360 ) (4,483,669 ) Gross margin before undernoted 9,419,306 11,649,997 139,034 1,252,091 Gross margin % 35 % 42 % 10 % 22 % Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (612,586 ) 886,187 Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets 689,782 - (2,401,350 ) - Gross margin 9,496,502 11,649,997 (1,376,129 ) 1,252,091 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 21,527,552 21,932,224 7,758,535 14,306,401 Share based compensation 19,180,400 19,248,717 3,233,273 14,832,424 Depreciation 1,469,384 667,106 293,652 552,390 Expected credit loss 26,213,378 6,984,197 24,591,813 6,881,696 Total operating expenses 68,390,714 48,832,244 35,877,274 36,572,911 Loss from operations (58,894,212 ) (37,182,247 ) (37,253,403 ) (35,320,820 ) Finance expense 19,529,929 6,526,231 4,655,611 1,778,002 Accretion of debt transaction costs 540,091 9,590,105 (1,929,920 ) 9,590,105 Net (earnings) loss from associate (2,757,155 ) 125,054 (206,866 ) 125,054 Loss (gain) on disposition of equity investment (897,100 ) - 279,104 - Loss (gain) on loans modifications (161,504 ) - 5,396,420 - Litigation expenses - 5,104,410 - 5,104,410 Impairment 191,653,185 15,900,000 191,653,185 15,900,000 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,646,211 (1,054,465 ) 2,584,240 (1,055,064 ) Listing expenses - 2,758,683 - 2,758,683 Other (income) loss (206,723 ) 135,069 2,161 135,069 Total other expenses 210,346,934 39,085,087 202,433,935 34,336,259 Loss before income tax and discontinued operations (269,241,146 ) (76,267,334 ) (239,687,337 ) (69,657,079 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (4,302,996 ) 5,137,691 (8,107,831 ) 5,034,322 Loss before discontinued operations (264,938,150 ) (81,405,025 ) (231,579,505 ) (74,691,401 ) Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax 2,529,777 - 2,529,777 - Net loss (267,467,927 ) (81,405,025 ) (234,109,282 ) (74,691,401 )





Twelve months ended Three months ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Restated December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Restated Net Income (loss)



(267,467,927



)



(81,405,025



) (234,109,282 ) (74,691,401 ) Adjustments: Income Tax (recovery) expense (4,302,996 ) 5,137,691 (8,107,831 ) 5,034,322 Interest expense 19,529,928 6,526,231 4,655,611 1,778,002 Depreciation and Amortization 1,469,384 667,106 293,652 552,390 EBITDA (250,771,611 ) (69,073,997 ) (237,267,850 ) (67,326,687 ) Share based compensation 19,180,400 19,248,717 3,233,273 14,832,424 Litigation expenses - 5,104,410 - 5,104,410 Loss from discontinued operation 2,529,777 - 2,529,777 - Listing expense - 2,758,683 - 2,758,683 Impairment charges 191,653,185 15,900,000 191,653,185 15,900,000 Disposition fees of GreenMart 1,392,026 - 1,392,026 - Accretion of debt transaction costs 540,091 9,590,105 (1,929,920 ) 9,590,105 (Gain) loss on disp. of equity investment (897,100 ) - 279,104 - (Gain) loss on loan modification (161,504 ) - 5,396,420 - Other (gains) / losses (206,723 ) 135,069 2,161 135,069 Severance costs 873,341 - 47,596 - Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 2,646,211 (1,054,465 ) 2,584,240 (1,055,064 ) Impairment of promissory notes, principal 19,996,244 5,249,992 19,996,244 5,249,992 Adjusted EBITDA (13,225,663 ) (12,141,486 ) (12,085,905 ) (14,811,068 )

2020 Outlook

Management remains focused on drawing from its 10+ years of experience commercially growing cannabis at scale in order to maximize production from the Company’s existing portfolio of assets. MJardin is confident that our cultivation expertise and core-competency of high THC high yielding flower will position the company well for an entry into the recreational market in Canada during the second half of 2020.



“WILL” - Cultivation Facility in Brampton, Ontario: Construction has been completed on this facility and 10 of the 12 flower rooms have now been licensed by Health Canada. The Company expects to receive licenses for the remaining two flower rooms imminently. This expansion is expected to result in run-rate production of 3,000 KG per year at the WILL facility during the third quarter of 2020.



“AMI” – Cultivation Facility in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia: Phase 1 of the facility operated through a three-way joint-venture between the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nations (51%), MJardin (39%) and the Halef Group (10%) is fully operational with a run rate production of 3,500 KG per year. During 2019, construction was completed on the Phase 2 expansion, bringing on an additional 2,800 KG per year of capacity with licensing and run rate production expected by the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, AMI continues to work towards EU GMP certification of the facility and anticipates full certification by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.



“GRO” – Cultivation Facility in Dunnville, Ontario: The joint-venture between MJardin (75.5%) and Grand River Organics (24.5%) is now fully licensed, with the first harvest from the facility already completed in the second quarter of 2020. The Company anticipates full run-rate production of 1,200 KG annually by the third quarter of 2020.



“WARMAN” – Cultivation Facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba: A cultivation and processing license was granted to GrowForce Manitoba during the fourth quarter of 2019. The joint venture between MJardin (49%) and Peguis First Nation (51%) is on track for completion during 2020 along with Phase 2 facility construction. The Warman facility is expected to begin production in the second quarter of 2021.



US Owned Operations: Following the completion of the sale of the Cheyenne facility and the termination of the Cannabella acquisition, the Company’s US footprint has diminished from the beginning of 2019. However, management views the United States as a desirable growth market and will continue to pursue strategic joint ventures, acquisitions or consulting arrangements in select States on a case-by-case basis.



Certain Regulatory Matters

In connection with a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “ OSC ”), the Company has updated its prior disclosure on Buddy Boy Brands to clarify certain financial matters and provide additional disclosure with respect to:



º Consolidated Financial Statements

• Revenues;

• Related party transactions;

• Expected credit losses; and

• Goodwill and intangibles assets and the annual impairment assessment.

º Management Discussion and Analysis

• Quarterly and Annual Selected Financial information;

• Business outlook and forward-looking information;

• Description of non-GAAP measures;

• Operational information of facilities under construction; and

• Risks of operating a cannabis company in both Canada and the United States



Subsequent Events

May 29, 2020 – the Company announced the termination of its previously announced acquisition of Carson City Agency Solutions, dba Cannabella.





April 30, 2020 – the Company announced an amendment to its borrowing obligations with its senior lender to defer principal and interest payments and waive requirements to meet its debt covenants until a later date.





February 24, 2020 – MJardin announced Health Canada Approval to increase the production capacity of its WILL cultivation facility in Brampton, Ontario.





February 19, 2020 – MJardin received a cultivation and processing license for its GRO cultivation facility in Dunnville, Ontario.





January 15, 2020 – MJardin completed a $1 million non-brokered private placement of 4,716,982 shares to Robes, Inc.





January 8, 2020 – MJardin received a sales license for its Atlantic Canada cultivation & extraction facility.





January 2, 2020 – Announced the definitive agreement for the disposition of GreenMart of Nevada LLC (dba Cheyenne) for US$35 million. Proceeds will reduce total debt by US$30 million and the transaction is expected to close in 2020.

