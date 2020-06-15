PRAGUE, Czech Republic, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group, announced that they will present new preclinical data on SO-C101, an IL-15 superagonist currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, in a virtual poster presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held from June 22-24, 2020.
|Poster presentation details
|Poster title:
|SO-C101 displays strong anti-tumor effect in TC-1 and TRAMP-C2 tumor mice and in combination with PD-1 blockade prevents tumor development in a NK and CD8+ T cells dependent manner
|Abstract:
|6686 / 2
|Session:
|Session PO.IM02.20 - Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 3
|Date/Time:
|Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT
A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes.
Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101, SOTIO is sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.
|Company contact:
|Media contact:
|Richard Kapsa
Head of Communication
T: (+420) 224 174 448
M: (+420) 603 280 971
kapsa@sotio.com
Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
T: +1 646-863-0222
kfrazer@lifescicomms.com
About SOTIO
SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.
SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.
Sotio
Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC
sotio_BC.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: