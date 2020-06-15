CONFIRMATION THAT NANO’S MATERIALS ARE NON-HAZARDOUS AND RECYCLABLE

Boca Raton, Florida, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today that it has successfully achieved the RoHS 3 certification.

The certification confirms that the dielectric and conductive inks used by the DragonFly LDM System for additive manufacturing of electronics are recyclable as well as non-hazardous and non-polluting. In addition, it assures that the waste created in the printing process may be recycled or disposed without any restrictions.

Yoav Stern, President & CEO commented, “This certification is in addition to our other previously announced certifications, including UL, CSA, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015. It is an important additional reinforcement of our vision to be the natural non-polluting solution to the post-Corona and trade-wars eras concerns of large corporations that ended up totally dependent on electronic low-cost production in the far east. Those supply chains proved to be addictive in a normal course of business, and disastrous upon crisis. The ecological proposition of Nano Dimension’s DragonFly machines and materials for proof of concept will enable companies to shorten supply chains, including for sophisticated PCBs, by building clean environmentally-friendly fabrication facilities “on the ground” at all eco-sensitive locations.”

