“Stem has a commanding lead in delivering intelligent storage for California’s commercial and industrial customers,” said Stem CEO John Carrington. “Our presence in the state continues to grow and demonstrates the clear strength of the AthenaTM platform as the eminent tool for customers to control their energy platforms. We should see continued leadership based on a new exclusive deal to manage a storage portfolio of 25 commercial and municipal Southern California customers totaling 345 MWh in the Los Angeles area that was announced last week.”

According to the report, Stem comes out ahead in 2019 in terms of both amount of power and number of sites (see chart below). Stem installed three times more power than its closest competitors and more than the combined total of the next 4 top companies in the space including Tesla, Engie and SunPower.

Top Commercial Energy Storage Installers in California in 2019

Commercial Installations Installer kW Number 1. Stem 26,991 106 2. Arrow Energy Consulting 9,006 15 3. Engie 8,364 20 4. Tesla 4,938 40 5. SunPower 3,100 9

CALSSA’s report focuses on the top 12 storage installers in 2019 by total kW, which collectively installed 78% of all commercial and residential storage capacity. According to CALSSA, more than 10,000 California customers installed a total of 138 MW of onsite energy storage in last year, a 27% increase from 2018 and triple 2017 levels. Overall, commercial installations in California increased by 11% last year. According to Wood Mackenzie’s U.S. non-residential storage landscape 2019 report, California held the highest market share last year with approximately 89% of all U.S. non-residential energy storage installations.

"As the market leader, we look forward to continuing to share our expertise so that solar developers can optimize storage in their projects. Through our recently launched online certification program, Stem University, our partners can master solar + storage deployments and leverage a proven blueprint to ensure that storage contributes across the entire project lifecycle,” Carrington added. "While CALSSA’s analysis did not specify which commercial storage projects included solar in 2019, we expect those to account for a large portion of California deployments going forward."

