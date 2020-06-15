MELBOURNE, Australia, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Excel Power, a leading commercial and residential solar company with headquarters in Toowoomba, Australia, is leveraging the safety, reliability, and versatility of Enphase microinverters to build a growing base of commercial solar customers.



Excel Power deployed a 50 kW Enphase microinverter-based system for Wippells Autos, a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership in Toowoomba City, Queensland. The project brief required a system designed to match the dealership’s energy consumption, minimize the visibility of the solar panels, and shield the commercial building from fire risk. To meet the project brief requirements, Excel Power employed Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters, which dramatically simplify the design and installation process, and offer a complete AC system that produces no high-voltage DC, providing a safe solar solution. In addition, Wippells Autos’ solar system is outfitted with the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateway, which connects the system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“Excel Power has provided commercial and residential solar solutions in the Darling Downs region of southern Queensland for more than 25 years,” said Michael Reiken, director at Excel Power. “We have exclusively utilized Enphase microinverters for all solar projects since we discovered the technology in 2016. Enphase offers smarter, better, and safer solar, which future-proofs not only our customers, but also our business, aligning with our mission to realize the long-term benefits of a renewable energy future.”

Another example where Excel Power leveraged the value of Enphase microinverters is an ongoing project to equip the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) with rugged, high-performance solar to assist with operational efficiency and enhance sustainability. To date, Excel Power has installed more than 50 Enphase microinverter-based systems for QFES.

“We looked for a reliable, safe, and highly productive solar system to meet our cost reduction needs and do our bit for the environment,” said Tim Chittenden, acting superintendent and regional manager at QFES. “We are already seeing excellent benefits from Enphase microinverter systems with our fire brigades producing more power than they consume. The use of microinverters at each panel ensures we will have a long-lasting, low maintenance solar asset with the highest of safety standards.”

Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years.

“Excel Power is a leading example of how a solar operation can distinguish itself in a competitive market by building a reputation for quality and safe AC solar using Enphase products,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Both companies share a commitment to provide extremely safe and reliable solar energy outcomes combined with superior customer experience, and we look forward to our continued collaboration in the Australian solar market.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 27 million microinverters, and over 1.1 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

Enphase, IQ 7+, Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected safety, reliability, life expectancy, value, performance, ease of installation and maintenance, and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology; future proofing systems and business through our products and technology; and the services and products provided by our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Justin Cohen

Marketing Manager, APAC

jcohen@enphaseenergy.com

+61 438 630 163





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1347aafd-5fba-4129-9863-5f649660eb82