Las Vegas , June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta Corp. is strategically positioned to provide first responders tools for transparency as protests and confrontations across the country call for expanding the accountability of their local enforcement agencies. Cytta’s IGAN has now been successfully utilized to provide both police departments and citizens a new range of safe and secure de-escalatory mechanisms in actual field operations.



Police are being scrutinized now more than ever, and recent events have led the court of public option to demand video monitoring and transparency. Dash cams and body cams were the foundation of modern-day video systems for first responders, providing insight into incidents only after the fact. The inability to view these video streams as they are happening removes the potential value of incident commanders de-escalating situations in the field. In the future, all police cameras must live-stream situations as they happen.



Incident command can provide officers in the field with real-time communications, and a third-party point of view with existing video and audio systems. This will make it safer for police officers and citizens during encounters that could quickly intensify.

“Imagine a world where police officers have a voice in their ear, during situations, providing them real-time, unbiased feedback. The voice of an emotionally detached incident commander with eyes on all live-streamed video/audio feeds can prevent the unnecessary escalation of conflict,” says Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “This will not only save lives, both citizens and police, but provide a level of transparency and accountability previously unimaginable.”

Situational awareness is accomplished when smartphones, dash cams, body cams, weapon cams, drones, and all other data feeds are connected to incident commanders who can provide real-time intelligence to de-escalate a situation. Cytta Corps core products, SUPR and IGAN, seamlessly connect with existing video and audio systems and allow first responders to properly protect and serve.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Cytta Corp www.cytta.com Office (855) 511-4426 info@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO Direct (702) 900-7022 Gary@cytta.com Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative and Investment Officer Cell: (619) 977-7203 Chermak@Cytta.com Corporate Communications Contact: Complete Advisory Partners Office: (586) 228-2290 Cell: (586) 801-9002 Email: CapInc@comcast.net