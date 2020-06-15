NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call to provide updates regarding data from the Phase I study of SLS-002 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Seelos will also provide an overview of the design for Seelos’ next study of SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) during the call.



The call will feature a discussion with Michael E. Thase, MD, professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic. Dr. Thase is an active clinical investigator whose research focuses on mood disorders and will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of this call.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., will also be on the call to answer any questions regarding the Phase I data and the proposed trial design for Seelos’ lead candidate, Intranasal Racemic Ketamine (SLS-002) for ASIB in patients with MDD.

This call will be moderated by Mario Nacinovich, MSc, a member of the adjunct faculty at Boston University. Mr. Nacinovich is the founding editor of the Journal of Communication in Healthcare. He is currently a show host on Reach MD and recently launched an additional program on NRN, "Stealth on Health".

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Domestic: 1-877-407-0789

International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13704973

Webcast: Click Here for Webcast

Michael E. Thase, MD is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic and obtained his medical degree at the Ohio State University in 1979. He served as an intern, resident, and fellow at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic before joining the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1983 as an assistant professor of psychiatry. Since then, he has fulfilled many roles at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Thase has directed the Depression Treatment and Research Program at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic since its inception in 1987 and is now the chief of adult academic psychiatry.

A fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Dr. Thase has received numerous honors in his field, including the Marie Eldredge Award from the American Psychiatric Association. He is also a member of many professional and scientific societies, including the American Medical Association, the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, and the Society for Psychotherapy Research. He has co-authored more than 340 scientific articles and book chapters, as well as seven books. His published articles are featured in various journals, including Archives of General Psychiatry, the American Journal of Psychiatry, and the British Journal of Psychiatry. He is the editor-in-chief of Psychopharmacology Bulletin. A consultant and lecturer, Dr. Thase remains active in the community by giving numerous presentations at state hospitals. He also presents seminars for community hospitals and the Office of Education and Regional Programming.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

